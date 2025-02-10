Fingerprint Sensor Market Size to Exceed USD 6.96 Billion by 2032, at 6.65% CAGR | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingerprint Sensor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Fingerprint Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 6.96 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.65% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Fingerprint sensor market growth is driven by technological advancements and broader sector adoption.

The fingerprint sensor market is growing rapidly, driven by technological advancements and increased adoption across industries. In 2023, AI applications in biometric sensors surged from 8% to 19%, improving accuracy and reliability. Ultrasonic and transparent sensors enable fingerprint recognition through materials like glass and metal, allowing for innovative device designs. In-display sensors in smartphones are gaining traction, and fingerprint-enabled payment cards are enhancing convenience in the financial sector. Additionally, fingerprint recognition is expanding in automotive and smart home security systems. The growing demand for multi-factor authentication and the projected 88% smartphone penetration rate in Europe by 2025 are further accelerating market growth. Standardization efforts are ensuring security and consistency across platforms.

Fingerprint Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.65% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers • Rising demand for secure authentication and the growing adoption of biometric payment solutions are driving the fingerprint sensor market.

Biometric Payment Solutions Boosting Fingerprint Sensor Market Growth

The fingerprint sensor market is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for secure, efficient authentication methods, particularly in the financial sector. Biometric payment cards, which integrate fingerprint technology, enable secure, contactless transactions without PINs, enhancing convenience. A survey found that 77% of consumers using biometrics on smartphones or tablets are satisfied, highlighting the shift to biometric authentication. Additionally, 62% are willing to switch banks for a biometric card. With smartphone penetration and contactless payments rising, biometric payment solutions are rapidly expanding, particularly in regions like the UAE and Europe, driving fingerprint sensor market growth.

The fingerprint sensor market is expanding, driven by the adoption of capacitive and ultrasonic sensors in mobile devices and IoT applications.

By Type

The capacitive fingerprint sensor segment accounted for approximately 47% of the fingerprint sensor market in 2023, driven by its widespread adoption in smartphones, laptops, and consumer electronics. Known for its high accuracy, fast response times, and reliability, capacitive sensors work by measuring electrical charge from fingerprint ridges and valleys, providing superior image quality and resistance to wear and tear.

The ultrasonic sensor segment is poised for rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, propelled by increasing demand for advanced biometric authentication. Unlike capacitive sensors, ultrasonic sensors create 3D fingerprint images, enabling recognition in challenging conditions and integration under thicker materials, making them ideal for sleek devices.

By Application

In 2023, the smartphones and tablets segment led the fingerprint sensor market, capturing around 55% of the market share. This dominance is driven by the growing adoption of biometric authentication in mobile devices for secure, fast, and reliable user access. As smartphone manufacturers innovate, integrating fingerprint sensors into displays and enhancing security features, the demand remains strong. The trend of bezel-less and edge-to-edge displays further boosts the use of in-display sensors.

The IoT and Other Applications segment is expected to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increasing adoption of IoT devices requiring secure authentication and data protection.

Fingerprint Sensor Market - Key Segments

By Type

Optical

Capacitive

Thermal

Ultrasonic

By Application

Smartphones/Tablets

Laptops

Smartcards

IoT and Other Applications

By End User Industries

Military and Defense

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Government

Other End-user Industries

Asia-Pacific Dominates, North America Rises in Fingerprint Sensor Market Growth

In 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the fingerprint sensor market with a 44% share, driven by rapid technological advancements, high smartphone penetration, and widespread adoption of biometric authentication systems across countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, with China leading due to strong government support and high IoT device usage, while Japan and South Korea focus on security in banking, healthcare, and consumer electronics, further bolstered by the growing adoption of fingerprint sensors in mobile payments, wearables, and automotive applications, while North America emerged as the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, fueled by technological innovations, increased use of biometric authentication in mobile payments, and heightened security concerns, with major contributions from the U.S. and Canada as companies like Apple and Google integrate fingerprint sensors into devices, alongside the rising demand for secure identification systems in banking, healthcare, and government sectors, with the growing IoT market and push for data privacy driving further growth.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. (China) – (Fingerprint Sensors)

– (Fingerprint Sensors) Fingerprints (Sweden) – (Fingerprint Biometrics Solutions)

– (Fingerprint Biometrics Solutions) Synaptics Incorporated (US) – (Fingerprint Sensors, Touchpads)

– (Fingerprint Sensors, Touchpads) NEXT Biometrics (Norway) – (Fingerprint Sensors)

– (Fingerprint Sensors) Novatek Microelectronics Corp. (Taiwan) – (Display Drivers, Fingerprint Sensors)

– (Display Drivers, Fingerprint Sensors) Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) – (Fingerprint Sensors, Mobile Solutions)

– (Fingerprint Sensors, Mobile Solutions) THALES (France) – (Biometric Identification, Digital Security Solutions)

– (Biometric Identification, Digital Security Solutions) HID Global Corporation (US) – (Identity Solutions, Fingerprint Sensors)

– (Identity Solutions, Fingerprint Sensors) SecuGen Corporation (US) – (Fingerprint Scanners, Biometrics)

– (Fingerprint Scanners, Biometrics) IDEMIA (France) – (Biometric Solutions, Fingerprint Recognition Systems)

– (Biometric Solutions, Fingerprint Recognition Systems) 3M Cogent Inc. (US) – (Biometric Authentication Solutions)

– (Biometric Authentication Solutions) Precise Biometrics (Sweden) – (Fingerprint Scanners, Software)

– (Fingerprint Scanners, Software) EGIS Technology Inc. (Taiwan) – (Fingerprint Sensors)

– (Fingerprint Sensors) Crossmatch (US) – (Biometric Devices, Fingerprint Scanners)

– (Biometric Devices, Fingerprint Scanners) OXI Technology (Germany) – (Fingerprint Sensors)

– (Fingerprint Sensors) IDloop (Switzerland) – (Biometric Solutions, Fingerprint Sensors)

– (Biometric Solutions, Fingerprint Sensors) Sonavation Inc. (US) – (Fingerprint Sensors)

– (Fingerprint Sensors) Touch Biometrix (UK) – (Fingerprint Sensor Technology)

– (Fingerprint Sensor Technology) Vkansee (China) – (Fingerprint Sensors)

– (Fingerprint Sensors) ELAN Microelectronics (Taiwan) – (Fingerprint Sensors)

– (Fingerprint Sensors) CMOS Sensor Inc. (South Korea) – (Fingerprint Sensor Technology)

– (Fingerprint Sensor Technology) ID3 Technologies (France) – (Biometric Solutions)

Recent Development

March 19, 2024: HID Global and Assa Abloy had patent lawsuit rulings thrown out by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office due to new terminology, with further briefing required on the term "biometric signal.

January 28, 2025: Infineon Technologies' SECORA™ Pay Bio solution, featuring Fingerprints' biometric technology, has been fully certified by Visa, representing a key milestone in the advancement of secure and seamless biometric payment systems.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Technology Adoption Rate by Region

5.2 Logistics & Shipping Costs by Region

5.3 Regulatory & Compliance Data

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Fingerprint Sensor Market, by Type

8. Fingerprint Sensor Market, by Application

9. Fingerprint Sensor Market, by End User Industries

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

