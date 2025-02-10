Alternative Data Market to Surpass USD 398.15 Billion by 2032 Driven by AI, ML, and ESG Investing | Research SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Data Market Size Analysis:

“The Alternative Data Market size was USD 6.61 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 398.15 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 57.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The Alternative Data Market is rapidly growing as businesses turn to data-driven insights to remain competitive. Unlike traditional data sources, alternative data such as satellite imagery, geospatial data, and transaction records provides unique perspectives on business, economic, and consumer behaviors. Digital transformation and IoT have increased data generation, driving demand for alternative data. Financial institutions, hedge funds, and businesses use these sources to gain granular insights. With the rise of ESG investing, alternative data also plays a key role in evaluating sustainability metrics, supporting more informed, socially responsible decisions.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Alternative Data Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 6.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 398.15 Billion CAGR CAGR of 57.7 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing Use of AI and Machine Learning Technologies Expands the Alternative Data Market's Capabilities and Applications



• Rise of Sustainable and ESG Investing Creates New Demand for Alternative Data Solutions

By Type, Credit & Debit Card Transactions Dominate Alternative Data Market, While Social & Sentiment Data Drives Fastest Growth

the Credit & Debit Card Transactions segment captured the largest share of the alternative data market in 2023, holding a 19% revenue share. Card transaction data is immensely valuable as it provides real-time insights into consumer spending behavior, preferences, and trends. This data is particularly beneficial for businesses in finance, retail, and market research.

The Social & Sentiment Data segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 61.07%. This segment is driven by the growing need for businesses to understand consumer sentiment and brand health through digital platforms. Social media, online reviews, and digital interactions are rich sources of data that can provide real-time insights into customer opinions.

By End Use, Hedge Fund Operators Lead Alternative Data Market, While Retail Companies Experience Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Hedge Fund Operators segment dominated the alternative data market with a substantial 55% revenue share, reflecting the increasing dependence of hedge funds on alternative data to outsmart their peers in investment strategy, hedge fund operators use alternative data sources like satellite imagery, credit card transactions, social media sentiment, and web scraping to unearth market trends, assess risks, and spot opportunities.

The Retail Companies segment is witnessing the largest CAGR of 60.79% within the forecasted period, From the increasing usage of alternative data by retailers in maximizing customer experience, optimizing supply chains, and also sales forecasting, retailers have been embracing much alternative data from multiple alternative sources, such as foot traffic analytics, credit card transaction data, e-commerce behavior, and social media sentiment.

Alternative Data Market Segmentation:

By Type

Credit & Debit Card Transactions

Email Receipts

Geo-location (Foot Traffic) Records

Mobile Application Usage

Satellite & Weather Data

Social & Sentiment Data

Web Scraped Data

Web Traffic

Other Data Types

By Industry

Automotive

BFSI

Energy

Industrial

IT & Telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

Real Estate & Construction

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Other Industries

By End Use

Hedge Fund Operators

Investment Institutions

Retail Companies

Other End Use





North America Leads Alternative Data Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America dominated the alternative data market with approximately 52% of the global market share. This dominance is due to the strong technological infrastructure, high investment in data analytics, and the presence of leading financial institutions and technology companies in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for alternative data, with a CAGR of 60.15% projected during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of AI and big data analytics, as well as the expanding digital transformation and e-commerce activities in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Recent Developments

In October 2024 , RavenPack launched Bigdata.com, an advanced AI platform designed to transform financial research and decision-making. The platform enables users to interact with billions of financial documents in real-time, create custom research tools, and automate tasks, thereby accelerating the research process.

