Enterprise Data Management Market to USD 247.0 Billion by 2032, owing to growing data complexities - Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Data Management Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Enterprise Data Management Market size was valued at USD 95.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 246.98 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.20% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Driving Growth in the Enterprise Data Management Market: The Impact of Data Complexity, Analytics, and Cloud Adoption.

The growth of the enterprise Data Management market is fueled by rising data complexity and volume in organizations. Since businesses have been producing terabytes of structured and unstructured data, plenty of data has to be stored, managed, and analyzed. Data-driven decision-making is one of the key market trends, as enterprises are leveraging advanced data analytics for insights, operational efficiency, and customer experience. Moreover, the need to adhere to data governance and privacy regulations like GDP has driven the demand for data management systems. Cloud-based offerings are further fueling growth, as they offer scalability, cost-efficiency, and improved accessibility of data. The need for strong EDM solutions to enable analytics, integration, and governance, will only increase as companies march toward digital transformation.





Enterprise Data Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 95.26 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 246.28 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.2 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Surge in Data Usage and Real-Time Analytics Driving Robust Growth in the Enterprise Data Management Market



• Rising Data Privacy Regulations and Cybersecurity Threats Drive the Adoption of Enterprise Data Management Solutions

Enterprise Data Management Market by Component: Dominance of Software and Rapid Growth of Services Segment

Software dominated the market and holds the significant revenue share of the Enterprise Data Management Market due to widespread acceptance of data management solutions to optimize enterprise workflows. Data management tools allow organizations to securely store and analyze large volumes of data. In fields like finance, healthcare, and retail where strict compliance and instantaneous decisions are vital, this becomes critical.

The services is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in terms of CAGR, during the forecast period. With more organizations embracing sophisticated data management platforms, the need for expert services to ensure smooth implementation and continued support is on the rise. A shift in the services market to deliver high-value & high-contact data solutions, tailored for scale & security.

Enterprise Data Management Market by Enterprise Size: Dominance of Large Enterprises and Rapid Growth of SMEs

Large enterprises dominated the Enterprise Data Management Market and represented a revenue share of more than 55% in 2023 as they often have complex data needs, large-scale operations, and larger budgets to spend on sophisticated data management solutions.

Small & Medium Enterprises are expected to record the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. SMEs growing more and more aware of the need for data-driven decision-making, and data management solutions that are cheaper, more scalable, and cloud-based are gaining traction among the SMEs. Some of this new found success is propelled by the advancement of AI in a way that allows for data management tools that were previously the domain to only the largest of organizations.

Enterprise Data Management Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

By Component Type

Software

Service

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Function Type

Data Warehouse

Data Governance

Data Integration

Data Security

Master Data Management

Others

By Industry Type

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Others





Enterprise Data Management Market by Deployment: Cloud Dominance and Rapid Growth of On-premise Solutions

The cloud segment dominated the Enterprise Data Management Market and accounted for 51% of revenue share. Driven by, scalable, more cost-effective, and flexible cloud-based platforms, In addition to that, cloud deployments allow real-time data access and collaboration, which is very essential in this day and age for business. The increasing adoption of Software-as-a-Service models and improvements in cloud security will likely continue to drive the growth of the cloud segment over the forecast period.

The on-premise segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Although the cloud is ubiquitous, some enterprises still choose on-premise solutions to avoid challenges with data security, control, and compliance.

Enterprise Data Management Market Regional Landscape: North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

North America dominated the Enterprise Data Management Market and accounted for 33% of the revenue share owing to the presence of major technology companies, faster digital transformation, and strong regulatory frameworks. A large wave of data management solutions has penetrated all sectors of the economy, especially the era, and in the U.S. market, in particular, thanks to the requirements of compliance and also the climate and time of decision making.

The Enterprise Data Management market in the Asia-Pacific region is also the fastest-growing market due to digital technology adoption in emerging economies such as China and India. With the stride towards digitalization among businesses in this region, the need for sound Data Management Solutions is on the rise. Moreover, the growth of e-commerce coupled with increased data privacy concerns and regulatory requirements are compelling organizations to adopt effective data governance and management solutions.

"Key Developments in Enterprise Data Management: IBM's AI-powered Platform and Microsoft's Enhanced Azure Solution"

In March 2024, IBM introduced a new AI-powered data management platform that helps enterprises manage and govern their data more effectively, improving decision-making processes and compliance.

In February 2024, Microsoft launched its latest Azure Data Management solution, offering enhanced data governance features, and integrating machine learning capabilities for predictive analytics.

