Kaleris Announces Recent C-Suite Executive Appointments at Manifest 2025

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain execution solutions, today announced new leaders that have recently joined its executive team. The strategic additions will bolster Kaleris’ market position, enhance customers’ experience and accelerate go-to-market activities.

Bob White, appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He brings a wealth of industry experience, financial expertise and strategic insight in planning, financial analysis, and mergers & acquisitions. Bob previously served as CFO at Terminus Software and Sovos. He also held financial leadership roles at JDA Software where he made a substantial impact on financial management and sales strategy.



Prashant Bhatia, appointed as Chief Go-to-Market Officer (CGMO). An industry veteran, he held leadership roles at Stibo Systems, Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder and SAP. With extensive experience in supply chain enterprise software, Prashant's proven ability to drive growth through cross-functional collaboration has resulted in increased market share, strong consumer preference and enhanced customer experience via targeted engagement strategies.



Marc Degenkolb, appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Marc brings deep global enterprise software sales experience and a successful track record of scaling businesses and building high-performance teams to Kaleris. He joins the company from LogicMonitor, where he led the North American Sales. Marc previously led best-in-class organizations at Delphix, Aternity and CA Technologies.



"We are thrilled to welcome Bob, Prashant, and Marc to our leadership team over the last few months,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “Their depth of experience and expertise are invaluable to advancing our vision to solve the world’s most complex supply chain transportation challenges. With their leadership, we are best positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers and the industry.”

The new leaders will capitalize on momentum from the company’s numerous 2024 achievements, highlights of which include:

More than 120 customer go-lives of scalable, resilient solutions that drove customer value quickly.



of scalable, resilient solutions that drove customer value quickly. Handling more than 250 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) through Kaleris solutions, representing 30% of the world's total TEU traffic.



(Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) through Kaleris solutions, representing 30% of the world's total TEU traffic. Ranked the No. 1 Yard Management System, Overall Leader, Top Implementor, and Top Innovator in the latest ABI Research – Yard Management System Competitive Ranking for the Kaleris YMS’ ability to deliver automation, visibility, reporting, and analysis for every type of yard.



Kaleris CEO Kirk Knauff will elaborate on TEU handling and traceability as a featured panelist at Manifest 2025 in the “Large-Scale Digital Transformation – Enabling Complete Traceability of Container Movements” session on February 10, 2025. Kaleris is also a Manifest gold sponsor, presenting the Puppy Park and exhibiting at booth 115. For more information, visit https://kaleris.com/company/events/.

Kaleris partners with approximately 650 companies in 80 countries to drive mission-critical supply chain operations using advanced technology. Our powerful execution software transforms time-consuming manual processes into automated, efficient workflows, and layers visibility over the top for a complete view of all activities, assets, and their status. Supply chain leaders use our world-class terminal, transportation and yard solutions to save time, money and effort while accelerating productivity. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com.