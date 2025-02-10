KPN successfully issues EUR 800 million senior bond

Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. (“KPN”) has successfully issued a € 800 million senior unsecured bond with a 3.375% coupon maturing on 17 February 2035 (the “Bonds”). The new Bonds increase the average maturity of KPN’s outstanding bonds and have been placed with a broad range of institutional investors.

The Bonds are issued under KPN’s Global Medium Term Note programme and will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of existing debt.

KPN has a credit rating of BBB with stable outlook by S&P and BBB with stable outlook by Fitch. The Bonds have been placed with the assistance of Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Rabobank, Santander and SEB acting as Joint Lead Managers.

Disclaimer

These materials are not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, to U.S. persons or into or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any (other) jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. This press release is not an offer of the Bonds for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any (other) jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

The Bonds are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”) and will also not be registered with any authority competent with respect to securities in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America. The Bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without either registration of the Bonds or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act being applicable. There will not be a public offering of the Bonds in the United States of America.

