RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 3 to 7 February 2025

Paris, 10 February 2025, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 3 au 7 February 2025
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback program, the Company carried out, between 3 to 7 February 2025, the repurchases of its own shares in order to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
| Market
(MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|03/02/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,000
|24.5936
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|03/02/2025
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|24.6277
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|03/02/2025
|FR0013269123
|2,000
|24.6088
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|03/02/2025
|FR0013269123
|21,827
|24.6310
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|35,827
|24.6268
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 3 to 7 February 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
|
|Contact
|
|RUBIS – Legal Department
|
|Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
