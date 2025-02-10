RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 3 to 7 February 2025

Paris, 10 February 2025, 06:00pm



Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 3 au 7 February 2025

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 11 June 2024 to implement a share buyback program, the Company carried out, between 3 to 7 February 2025, the repurchases of its own shares in order to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a shareholding plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market

(MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 03/02/2025 FR0013269123 2,000 24.5936 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 03/02/2025 FR0013269123 10,000 24.6277 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 03/02/2025 FR0013269123 2,000 24.6088 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 03/02/2025 FR0013269123 21,827 24.6310 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 35,827 24.6268

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 3 to 7 February 2025 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.



Contact

RUBIS – Legal Department

Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

