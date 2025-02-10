THE CATALYST ACCELERATOR ANNOUNCES NEW GOVERNMENT BUSINESS BOOT CAMP FOR OKLAHOMA STARTUPS

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by both the Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate, and The United States Space Force, is partnering with Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute (OCII) at the University of Tulsa (UT) to host a no-cost, 2-week Government Business Boot Camp for underserved Oklahoma-based startups. This initiative follows the Catalyst Accelerator's recent $50,000 award from the Small Business Administration (SBA) for Stage Two of the Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (GAFC).

This Boot Camp is designed to help underserved small businesses in Oklahoma understand the pathway to doing business with various departments of the United States government. OCII and the Catalyst Accelerator are seeking startups with innovative dual-use technologies that offer commercial capabilities to support the U.S. government.

Oklahoma companies operating within the following technology sectors are encouraged to apply:

• Unmanned vehicle systems

• Advanced computing

• Cyber security

• Water and energy utilization technologies

• Flight dynamics

• Navigational technologies

• Construction/fabrication technologies

• Transportation technologies

• Other relevant technologies

The in-person, 2-week Boot Camp will be held from June 2-13, 2025, at the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This equity-free program offers selected companies free lodging and meals for the duration of the Boot Camp. Six to eight companies will be chosen to participate, benefiting from insights provided by subject matter experts, including government leaders and business consultants. Participant companies will gain valuable connections within Oklahoma’s government and industry ecosystem, helping them position their technologies for acquiring government contracts.

Adrienne Yandell, Senior Director of Technology and Community at The University of Tulsa, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "We’re thrilled to partner with Catalyst Accelerator to support and integrate entrepreneurs, government, and academia. This boot camp will provide invaluable resources and contacts that will enable Oklahoma-based tech companies to thrive in the federal contract system."

OCII and the Catalyst Accelerator will be holding a virtual “Ask Me Anything” session on February 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM MT to address questions about the Boot Camp and the application process. To participate in the AMA, go to:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/ipYtCz6NSrCA3qpHP0vCfQ



The application deadline for this program is March 5, 2025, at 5:00 PM MT. For more information and to apply, go to: https://spaceforceaccelerato.smapply.io/prog/gafc_oklahoma_bootcamp/

This Boot Camp is made possible through the Small Business Administration’s 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (GAFC) award. Learn more about the Stage One and Stage Two organizations in the 2024 GAFC Public Directory.

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force’s Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.

About Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute

The Oklahoma Cyber Innovation Institute (OCII) at The University of Tulsa (TU) scales up research and development infrastructure and facilities to collaborate with Oklahoma businesses on cyber security, use-inspired problem-solving, technology experimentation, and producing novel technologies for commercialization. ​OCII's staff of professionals is dedicated to supporting and advancing cyber talent and expanding economic benefits throughout Oklahoma to position the state as a leader in cyber and technology.​ OCII's Mission is to cultivate Oklahoma’s technology and cyber ecosystem, through research, innovation, education, & collaboration with industry, workforce, government, & academic partners. OCII's Vision is to unify Oklahoma’s tech & cyber ecosystem to establish the state as a pre-eminent cyber hub.​ OCII was established in 2023 through an initial $24 million investment, comprised of Oklahoma American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and the Tulsa-based George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF) matching funds for workforce development, small business outreach, and lab-to-market technology innovation.

