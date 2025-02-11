THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED OR DISSEMINATED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN.

Nanterre, 11 February 2025

VINCI launches an offering of up to €400 million cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds

VINCI announces the launch of a €375 million offering (which may be increased to €400 million) of non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds with a maturity of 5 years due 18 February 2030 (the “Bonds”) to institutional investors.

The Bonds offer investors exposure to the performance of VINCI ordinary shares (the “Shares”). If investors exercise their conversion right attached to the Bonds, they will receive a cash amount based on the average price of the Shares over a period following the conversion. As the Bonds will only be cash settled, they will not give right to any new or existing Shares.

Concurrently with the issuance of the Bonds, VINCI will purchase cash settled call options on the Shares (the “Options”) to hedge its economic exposure in case of exercise of the conversion right attached to the Bonds.

The net proceeds of the issue of the Bonds will be used for general corporate purposes of VINCI and the purchase of the Options.

The Bonds will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of between 0.45 % and 0.70 % payable semi-annually in arrear on 18 August and 18 February of each year, commencing on 18 August 2025. The Bonds will be issued at par on 18 February 2025, the expected settlement-delivery date of the Bonds, and redeemed at par on 18 February 2030. The nominal value of each Bond will be €100,000.

The initial conversion price will represent a conversion premium of 20 % over the share reference price. The share reference price will be determined as the arithmetic average of VINCI’s daily volume-weighted average Share price in euros on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris over the 5 consecutive trading days from 12 February 2025 to 18 February 2025 (the “Reference Share Price Period”). The initial conversion ratio of the Bonds will be determined on 18 February 2025 and will correspond to the nominal value per Bond divided by the initial conversion price.

The final terms of the Bonds are expected to be announced later today, except for the share reference price, the initial conversion price and the initial conversion ratio which will be announced by VINCI via a press release at the end of the Reference Share Price Period on 18 February 2025.

After the determination of the final terms of the Bonds (other than the share reference price, the initial conversion price and the initial conversion ratio) it is anticipated that the hedge counterparties to the Options will enter into transactions to hedge their respective positions under the Options through the sale, purchase of Shares or any other transactions, on the market and off-market, at any time, and in particular during the Reference Share Price Period as well as following any conversion or in the event of early redemption of the Bonds.

In the context of the offering, VINCI will agree to a lock-up undertaking in relation to the Shares and equity-linked securities for a period ending 60 calendar days after the settlement and delivery date, subject to certain exceptions.

The Bonds will be offered via an accelerated book building process through a private placement to institutional investors only or otherwise not entailing a public offering, outside the United States of America, Australia, South Africa, Canada and Japan. No prospectus, offering circular or similar document will be prepared in connection with the offering of the Bonds.

VINCI intends to apply for the Bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext AccessTM (previously Open Market (marché libre) of Euronext in Paris).

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. http://www.vinci.com

The issue of the Bonds was not subject to a prospectus approved by the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the “AMF”). Detailed information on VINCI (the “Company”), including its shares, business, results, prospects and related risk factors are described in VINCI’s registration document, the French version of which was filed with the AMF on 28 February 2024 under number D.24-0071 which is available together with all the press releases and other regulated information about the Company, in particular the press release relating to the 2024 annual results of VINCI dated 6 February 2025 and the consolidated annual financial statements for 2024 of VINCI, on VINCI’s website (https://www.vinci.com).

