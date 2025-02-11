DIDWW brings innovative voice and messaging solutions to Channel Partners 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a global provider of premium VoIP communications and SIP trunking services, will participate as an exhibitor at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2025 . This premier event, recognized as the world's largest independent vendor gathering of its kind, will highlight DIDWW’s cutting-edge advancements in voice and SMS solutions for business communications.

This year, Channel Partners is scheduled for the 24-27 March in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will gather over 7,800 channel professionals from the IT and communications sectors to explore critical topics such as generative AI, cybersecurity, cloud investment strategies, and adapting to evolving customer dynamics. Attendees will benefit from valuable networking opportunities with more than 300 vendors being present, as well as numerous workshops and sessions led by industry visionaries and experts.

Event participants are welcome to meet the DIDWW team at booth No. 1158 at The Venetian in Las Vegas to discuss the latest voice and SMS trends and advancements. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about DIDWW’s innovative cloud PBX phone.systems™ , its extensive phone number coverage in over 90 countries, and powerful voice and messaging services designed to significantly enhance business communications. To arrange a dedicated session in advance, participants may schedule a meeting via email at sales@didww.com or contact their personal account manager.

Karolis Jurys, Commercial Director at DIDWW, said, “We are eagerly looking forward to attending the Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2025. This event provides an excellent platform for us to connect with industry participants and showcase our latest innovations and partner programs for voice and SMS solutions.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunications and business professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers , two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable cloud PBX phone.systems™ , and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators and enterprises worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

