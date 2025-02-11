RaceTrac Unleashes Flavor Fiesta: Taco Pizza

Atlanta, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaceTrac, one of the nation’s largest convenience retailers, has introduced a mouthwatering new addition to its food menu: Taco Pizza! This flavorful twist on two classic favorites is available for a limited time only at select RaceTrac locations.

RaceTrac’s Taco Pizza combines the best of two worlds: the savory goodness of tacos and the irresistible appeal of pizza. Each slice is made with a zesty nacho cheese base and topped with mozzarella cheese, beef crumbles, pico de gallo and drizzles of savory taco sauce. The perfect combination of cool and crisp with warm and savory flavors is sure to satisfy any craving.

“For our busy guests, RaceTrac is dedicated to crafting unforgettable flavors that surprise and delight,” said Tony DeSerto, director of category management at RaceTrac. “Whether it’s a lunchtime pick-me-up or a late-night snack, Taco Pizza brings a unique blend of savory goodness that transforms everyday cravings into extraordinary experiences without sacrificing convenience or value.”

This new menu item is the latest in RaceTrac’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with a wide variety of fresh and convenient food choices. By introducing innovative limited-time offers like Taco Pizza, RaceTrac continues to solidify its position as a leader in the convenience store industry, competing with quick service restaurants by catering to the evolving needs and preferences of its always-on-the-go guests.

RaceTrac stores offer a wide selection of tasty food and beverage favorites that are affordable and always fresh. Guests can choose from a variety of options including:

Grab & Go pizza and sandwichesmade with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients

Whole and cut fruit and salads

RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts, sorbets and toppings

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed “Crazy Good Coffee” with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings

Roller grill favorites like Nathan’s Famous 100 percent Premium All Beef Hot Dogs

Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices





Learn more about RaceTrac by visiting RaceTrac.com and stay connected on social via Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

