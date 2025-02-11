NNIT A/S: Publication of financial estimates gathered from equity analysts covering the NNIT share

Today, NNIT has published financial estimates gathered from the four equity analysts covering the NNIT share ahead of the Q4/FY 2024 announcement scheduled for publication on February 18.

The analyst estimates is available on NNIT’s investor site through this link: https://www.nnit.com/investors-media/investors/share/analyst-coverage/

NNIT will host its webcast about the Q4/FY 2024 results on February 19 at 9:30 AM CET. Details can be found via this link: https://www.nnit.com/investors-media/investors/calendar/

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Media Relations

Sofie Mand Steffens

Senior Communications Consultant

Tel: +45 3077 8337

smst@nnit.com

ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and USA.

