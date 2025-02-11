Allied Universal Security Professionals Capped off 2024 By Saving Lives During the Holiday Season

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce that during the last quarter of 2024, its security professionals continued to perform exceptional acts of bravery, heroically saving lives while on duty at clients locations across North America.

“The work of security professionals never sleeps, standing post 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Our industry is demanding, unpredictable and regularly encounters situations where critical thinking and training recollection are imperative,” said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. “During the busiest quarter of the year, I’m extremely proud that Allied Universal was once again represented by heroic individuals who stayed composed and successfully worked through high-stress situations to save innocent lives.”

Q4 2024 Allied Universal Hero Hall of Fame Highlights:

Active Shooter Situation – Bel Air, MD: While on duty, gunshots erupted from a children’s entertainment store at a shopping mall. Without hesitation, our security professional rushed into the store to evacuate patrons and found a wounded victim. Drawing on his 30-plus years of EMS experience, the Allied Universal security professional provided life-saving aid to the victim and relayed crucial information to dispatch. The victim was later airlifted to a trauma center.

While on duty, gunshots erupted from a children’s entertainment store at a shopping mall. Without hesitation, our security professional rushed into the store to evacuate patrons and found a wounded victim. Drawing on his 30-plus years of EMS experience, the Allied Universal security professional provided life-saving aid to the victim and relayed crucial information to dispatch. The victim was later airlifted to a trauma center. Drug Overdose – Riverside, CA: During a shopping center patrol, a security supervisor discovered an unconscious man in a vehicle surrounded by drug paraphernalia. The supervisor attempted to communicate with the man but observed that the subject was slipping in and out of consciousness. A police officer arrived on scene to assist and instructed the man to step out of the vehicle. Upon doing so, the subject’s body went limp, and he fell to the ground. Realizing the man was likely overdosing, the supervisor administered Narcan. After the man remained unresponsive, our security professional began chest compressions under the guidance of the police officer. A second dose of Narcan revived the man, who was stabilized by paramedics and transported to the hospital where he was expected to make a full recovery.

During a shopping center patrol, a security supervisor discovered an unconscious man in a vehicle surrounded by drug paraphernalia. The supervisor attempted to communicate with the man but observed that the subject was slipping in and out of consciousness. A police officer arrived on scene to assist and instructed the man to step out of the vehicle. Upon doing so, the subject’s body went limp, and he fell to the ground. Realizing the man was likely overdosing, the supervisor administered Narcan. After the man remained unresponsive, our security professional began chest compressions under the guidance of the police officer. A second dose of Narcan revived the man, who was stabilized by paramedics and transported to the hospital where he was expected to make a full recovery. Detection of Concealed Firearm – Greenville, NC: A security professional operating an x-ray machine at a courthouse checkpoint identified a firearm inside a backpack. She instructed the individual to proceed through the magnetometer, secured the backpack, and immediately surrendered the bag to the on-duty deputy.



The individual who brought the backpack was identified and arrested on multiple charges. It was later found that he was under an active domestic violence protective order, which prohibited him from possessing firearms. Due to level-headedness and thorough work, our security professional averted a potentially dangerous incident.

“The true meaning of being a security professional lies somewhere between continuing to show up for others and doing so knowing your daily sacrifices may go unrecognized by the world,” Jones said. “As a company we acknowledge this, and our recognition will always stand for the bravery of those who choose to stand guard and protect others.”

“Thank you for all that you do.”

For more information on these heroes and their stories, visit https://www.aus.com/our-heroes.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications – North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01849024-c40b-4ada-a0bb-76ee4e2a7614