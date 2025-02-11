STACK Infrastructure Expands Loudoun County Footprint with 144MW Hyperscale Campus

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced plans for a 144MW data center campus in Loudoun County, Virginia. Strategically located in the world’s largest and most competitive data center market, this expansion strengthens STACK’s regional presence and delivers scalable, long-term capacity to meet the evolving demands of hyperscale clients.

Positioned in the greater Ashburn data center cluster, this campus will provide scalable capacity across two 72MW, two-story buildings. Designed with advanced cooling capabilities, the facility supports multiple deployment models for AI, ML, and cloud workloads, including closed-loop water cooling systems that maximize efficiency for high-density environments. The campus will utilize 100% renewable energy and draw power from an on-site substation, ensuring reliability.

“STACK is committed to delivering critical capacity where our clients need it most, and Loudoun County remains a critical hub for digital infrastructure,” said Ty Miller, Chief Commercial Officer, STACK Americas. "STACK’s continued investment in Northern Virginia reinforces our long-term commitment to delivering best-in-class digital infrastructure in the world’s most vital data center market."

The location of the campus aligns with Loudon County's long-term development plans, which, in part, designate this area for data center use due to its proximity to the airport. Given the characteristics of this site, STACK is implementing a data center design that is more commonly found in dense urban environments. This approach prioritizes thoughtful integration with the surrounding area, reinforcing STACK’s commitment to community stewardship and responsible development.

This strategic expansion further strengthens STACK’s Northern Virginia portfolio and adds to its growing global platform, which includes 4.0+GW of active and under development capacity and an additional 6.0+GW of planned and potential expansion worldwide. Featured developments include:

