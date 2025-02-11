Brera Holdings and Juve Stabia Forge Stronger Ties with Castellammare di Stabia: Meeting with Mayor Highlights Commitment to Community and Development





Juve Stabia Administrator Filippo Polcino, Mayor Luigi Vicinanza, Brera Holdings Executive Chairman Daniel McClory, Juve Stabia President Andrea Langella, and Sports Councilor Nunzia Acanfora in Castellammare di Stabia





Dublin, Ireland, and Milan, Italy, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings") (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, Nasdaq-listed, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership ("MCO") approach, has taken a significant step towards strengthening the bond between S.S. Juve Stabia Srl (“Juve Stabia” or the “Club”) and the City of Castellammare di Stabia in the Metropolitan Area of Naples.

On January 23, Brera Holdings' Executive Chairman, Daniel McClory, met with Mayor Luigi Vicinanza and other key stakeholders to discuss the Club's future and its integration into the local community.

"Brera Holdings is committed to strengthening Juve Stabia's presence in the community and enhancing its infrastructure to provide fans and players with the best possible experience," said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. "We believe in the power of football to unite people and drive positive change, and we are excited to work closely with Mayor Vicinanza and other stakeholders to achieve these goals."

Mentioned in the discussions was the renovation of the Romeo Menti Stadium, where Juve Stabia plays. Mr. McClory detailed the proposed enhancements aimed at modernizing the facility to meet contemporary standards, thereby enriching the matchday experience for fans and providing a state-of-the-art home ground for the Club. Mayor Vicinanza and Sports Councilor Nunzia Acanfora expressed their support for these initiatives, recognizing the potential benefits for the community. They assured Mr. McClory of the municipal administration's commitment to facilitating the Club's growth in conjunction with Brera Holdings.

The series of meetings continued at the Yacht Club Marina di Stabia with a heartfelt tribute to the late President Giovanni La Mura, honoring his enduring legacy with the Club. Following this, Mr. McClory outlined Brera Holdings' vision for Juve Stabia, emphasizing the importance of the Club's role in fostering social cohesion and economic development within the city.

The events concluded with a convivial gathering, allowing Mr. McClory to engage with the Club's sponsors and commercial partners to further integrate into the community fabric. Brera Holdings believes the series of meetings marks a pivotal moment in the collaboration between Brera Holdings, Juve Stabia, and the City of Castellammare di Stabia, laying a solid foundation for future success both on and off the field.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of January 10, 2025, Brera holds a 34.62% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia, currently in a playoff-qualifying fifth place position in the Serie B standings. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

