Kandi’s Hainan Facility Certified as a National Green Factory, Driving Green Manufacturing and Sustainability

JINHUA, CHINA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (“Kandi” or the “Company”), a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced that its Hainan facility has been certified as a National Green Factory by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for 2024. This prestigious recognition comes with a government award of RMB 2 million (approximately US$ 0.27 million), highlighting Kandi’s significant contributions to sustainable manufacturing and progress toward carbon neutrality.

The National Green Factory certification is part of China’s broader commitment to achieving its environmental goals outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development and Long-Range Objectives for 2035 and the Implementation Plan for Carbon Peaking in the Industrial Sector. These initiatives aim to build a robust green manufacturing system and support efforts to reduce emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. Kandi’s Hainan facility adheres to these principles by operating under stringent manufacturing standards and earning international certifications, including ISO-9001 Quality Management, ISO-50001 Energy Management, ISO-14001 Environmental Management, and ISO-45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management. The facility also serves as an industry leader in clean production, low-carbon energy use, and resource efficiency.

Beyond its green manufacturing achievements, the Hainan facility has been recognized for its innovation and technological advancements. Earlier this year, the Hainan facility was recognized by the Hainan Provincial Department of Science and Technology as a “Jing Ying Xing Dong (Elite Action)” seed enterprise, earning a government grant of RMB 3 million (approximately US$ 0.41 million). This designation refers to high-tech enterprises with proprietary technologies and strong growth potential. It was also designated as a Specialized and Sophisticated SME by the Hainan Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology. These honors underscore Kandi’s leadership in both technological development and sustainable practices, further strengthening its position in the new energy and green manufacturing sectors.

Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, stated: “Achieving the National Green Factory certification， along with other recent honors, is a testament to our long-standing commitment to green development strategies and technological innovation. We will continue to uphold our corporate mission of ‘Making the Earth Last Longer,’ advancing sustainable development, and contributing to a greener future for the world.”

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua New Energy Vehicle Town，Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China’s leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

