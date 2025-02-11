Intelerad and Strategic Radiology Deliver Innovative Medical Imaging Solutions to Expanding Network of Independent Private Practices

Raleigh, NC, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad, a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, and Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of privately owned independent radiology practices, shared results today stemming from their five years of partnership. After growing steadily since the partnership’s inception in 2020, it reached new heights in 2024, rapidly expanding the private practices it serves and underscoring its impact on the radiology community.

Strategic Radiology brings independent, local practices together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. Their partnership with Intelerad supports its independent member groups in acquiring state-of-the-art technology without compromising their autonomy and has garnered significant interest. By adding nine new member practices to the Intelerad and Strategic Radiology program in the last 10 months, Strategic Radiology quadrupled participation in 2024 alone. Additionally, coalition members have tripled their volume commitment from less than 2 million annual imaging studies at the beginning of 2024 to over 7 million annual studies today.

“This partnership has redefined access to advanced imaging technology for independent radiology practices,” said Jordan Bazinsky, CEO of Intelerad. “Our collaboration with Strategic Radiology is built on the common goal of empowering radiologists with innovative technology and solutions that enhance patient care, drive operational efficiency, and offer a competitive edge in the rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We look forward to our continued partnership and working together to advance private radiology practice on a national scale.”

The Intelerad and Strategic Radiology partnership plays a pivotal role in addressing one of the industry's most pressing challenges — the shortage of radiology professionals. Gaining access to cutting-edge tools via the partnership enhances members’ appeal to new talent and enables them to stay competitive in today’s demanding market. With Intelerad’s enterprise imaging solutions, including IntelePACS® and InteleOrchestrator™ practices have the flexibility to deploy the solutions on-premises or in the cloud.



Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair of Strategic Radiology, highlighted the value this partnership provides to their growing membership. “Our members trust us to deliver unique opportunities that strengthen their practices while preserving their independence. Intelerad has consistently proven to be a forward-thinking, reliable partner, equipping our practices with the tools needed to attract top talent and ensure excellence in radiology,” he said.



Interested members can learn more about Intelerad’s solutions available to them at Strategic

Radiology’s Spring Summit on April 25-27, 2025.

