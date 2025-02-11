Cangrade Includes New AI Products in its Women- and Minority-Owned Business Discount, Making Intelligent Talent Decisions Accessible to All

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade today announced a women- and minority-owned business discount for Jules—the company’s first AI Copilot created to help human resources (HR) professionals make more strategic talent decisions. The addition of Jules to this discount will further enhance businesses’ hiring and talent management decisions by leveraging the valuable data they already have.

Jules gathers intelligence from Cangrade’s talent assessment to answer important questions and uncover insights about everything from hiring and employee growth and development to personal motivators and strategies for improvement. By arming women- and minority-led businesses with powerful and accessible talent intelligence, personalized strategies, and performance predictions, Cangrade aims to even the playing field for those looking to hire and retain top talent.

In honor of Black and Women’s History Months, respectively, Jules is now included in the 35 percent discount on Cangrade’s hiring software. The discount represents the 35 percent of black business owners who are women, 35 percent of women who hold tech positions, the nearly $35,000 less that female entrepreneurs ask for compared to men, and the $35,000 less in startup capital that black entrepreneurs receive on average compared to white ones.

With the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives uncertain, one thing remains true: the ability to create better teams attracts better talent. Jules not only helps companies build better teams, but provides the intelligence to support them. Operating as an AI-powered I/O psychologist, Jules enables users to achieve success in areas from performance optimization and crafting the perfect offer letter, to navigating difficult conversations and motivating individuals.

“Over the last several years companies have followed the latest trends in DEI, creating initiatives with good intentions, but in reality were overly performative and ineffective,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “We’re putting our money where our mouth is, providing valuable resources that measurably increase the accuracy of performance predictions and remove biases from the hiring process. The result is a stronger and more inclusive workforce.”

For eligible businesses, learn more about our women and minority-owned business discount here. For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the bias-free, AI-powered talent intelligence platform. By integrating data into talent acquisition and management processes, Cangrade enables businesses to make strategic and efficient decisions from initial screening through the entire employee lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

Media Contact:

Gina Devine

Public Relations

press@cangrade.com