Cangrade Unveils Jules Job Simulation, Transforming Job Descriptions into Custom, Skills-Based Simulations in Minutes

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade, the AI candidate screening platform, today announced the launch of Jules Job Simulation, a groundbreaking new AI tool that instantly transforms any job description into a fully customizable, skills-based hiring simulation.

Designed to help organizations hire with greater accuracy, speed, and fairness, Jules is the first AI copilot that automatically identifies the skills that truly predict success, builds scenario-based chat simulations around them, and delivers ready-to-deploy assessments in minutes.

Historically, job simulations have been powerful, but expensive, slow to build, and difficult to scale. Jules Job Simulation changes that. By simply uploading a job description, Jules automatically:

Identifies the core competencies required for high performance

Generates realistic, role-specific scenarios tied to those skills

Builds structured, chat-based exercises to evaluate behaviors that matter

Produces fully editable simulations that hiring teams can deploy instantly

Instead of relying on hypothetical or generic questions, Jules simulates real-world situations candidates are likely to encounter on the job. Each simulation is anchored in validated skills, ensuring hiring decisions are based on behaviors proven to correlate with performance.

While Jules accelerates simulation development, organizations stay firmly in control. Hiring teams can fine-tune skills and competencies, scenario content and difficulty, scoring rubrics, and even visual layout and branding. The result is a custom assessment experience aligned with each organization’s standards, culture, and goals, built in a fraction of the time.

“Employers can’t afford to rely on slow, subjective, or outdated hiring methods. Jules Job Simulation gives them the power to evaluate the real skills that truly matter in a way that’s fast, fair, and scientifically grounded,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “For the first time, organizations can create high-quality, role-specific simulations in minutes, not months. It’s a huge leap forward for hiring teams that need accuracy and efficiency to compete for top talent.”

Jules Job Simulation integrates into Cangrade’s full suite of multi-format assessments and screening tools, giving organizations a unified, holistic view of candidate potential. The platform plugs into any ATS or HRIS, enabling immediate adoption with no disruption to existing workflows.

Jules Job Simulation is available today. For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the AI candidate screening platform. By building custom candidate screening flows instantly, Cangrade fuels talent decisions that improve business and employee outcomes throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s screening solutions have helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

Media Contact:

Gina Devine

Public Relations

press@cangrade.com