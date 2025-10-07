Mindr Dramatically Cuts Turnover by 49% with Cangrade’s AI Pre-Hire Assessments

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade, the AI candidate screening platform, today announced that Mindr, the leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety technology, has selected Cangrade to power pre-hire candidate screening and skills verification across its high-volume sales and customer service roles. Following implementation, Mindr has achieved substantial retention, improving the company’s hiring outcomes and organizational performance.

“Cangrade has been an invaluable partner in transforming our hiring process. With the ability to verify critical skills upfront and align candidates to our culture, we can ultimately hire people who stay and succeed,” said Amanda Sedars, CHRO, Mindr. “The platform was simple to implement, intuitive to use, and the measurable impact on our turnover and employee performance speaks for itself.”

When selecting a hiring solution, Mindr’s leadership sought to address three urgent challenges: verifying bilingual fluency for bilingual openings, closing technical skills gaps in basic computing, and improving retention. After evaluating multiple vendors, Mindr chose Cangrade for its comprehensive assessment suite and seamless workforce management software integration with UKG.

Since implementing Cangrade, Mindr has achieved:

A 49% decrease in overall turnover; a 52% decrease in customer service turnover; and a 46% decrease in sales turnover

Bilingual fluency assessments to verify language proficiency before hiring

Technical skills evaluations for basic computer and Microsoft Office competencies required for the job

The ability to identify candidates aligned with role requirements and company values via personality and cultural-fit assessments

Streamlined screening within Mindr’s established hiring workflows with robust UKG integration



“Mindr’s outcomes exemplify the power of pairing role-relevant hard-skills verification with science-backed, AI-driven behavioral and culture-fit insights,” said Gershon Goren, founder and CEO, Cangrade. “When organizations hire for proven skills and potential, retention and performance quickly follow.”

Any organization looking to reduce costly turnover, validate critical skills prior to hire, and identify top performers who fit their culture can benefit from Cangrade’s comprehensive assessment platform and integrations. For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the AI candidate screening platform. By building custom candidate screening flows instantly, Cangrade fuels talent decisions that improve business and employee outcomes throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s screening solutions have helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Mindr

Mindr is a national leader in substance detection, monitoring, and safety solutions. Its portfolio of trusted brands includes Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, Keepr, DUI.org and ADS Interlock. Mindr is focused on empowering individuals and institutions with the tools to make better decisions and create safer communities. The company is backed by L Catterton, a global private equity firm with more than $34 billion in assets under management.

For more information, visit mindr.com.

Media Contact:

Gina Devine

Public Relations

press@cangrade.com