Cangrade Launches Jules AI Copilot Reference Check, Bringing Instant Predictive Hiring Intelligence to HR Teams

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade, the AI candidate screening platform, today announced the launch of Jules AI Copilot Reference Check, a reference intelligence platform that instantly creates role-specific reference checks. Unlike traditional automated reference checking capabilities that simply collect feedback, Jules uses AI to deliver predictive insights that impact hiring outcomes, not just expedite the hiring process.

“Reference checks have historically been slow, subjective, and rarely useful for decision-making,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “With Jules, we are turning reference checking into a science. Instead of generic feedback, hiring teams now get insights that predict job success. This is a massive advantage for companies looking to hire for keeps.”

Jules Reference Check analyzes a company’s job description to instantly generate a custom, role-specific reference check that measures the skills and behaviors proven to drive success in that role. The result is data-backed hiring intelligence, not just faster workflows. Key capabilities include:

Instant, Role-Specific Reference Checks: Jules transforms references into actionable hiring intelligence. It evaluates the skills that drive performance using custom-built, AI-generated questions aligned to job success.

Jules transforms references into actionable hiring intelligence. It evaluates the skills that drive performance using custom-built, AI-generated questions aligned to job success. Smarter, Customized Questions: Instead of templates, Jules automatically identifies role-critical competencies and generates targeted open-ended and scored questions in seconds, improving hiring accuracy.

Instead of templates, Jules automatically identifies role-critical competencies and generates targeted open-ended and scored questions in seconds, improving hiring accuracy. Candid Insights with Fraud Protection: Built-in fraud detection flags suspicious responses and fake references, ensuring authentic and trustworthy candidate evaluations.

Built-in fraud detection flags suspicious responses and fake references, ensuring authentic and trustworthy candidate evaluations. Ease of use for Recruiters, Candidates, and References: Candidates submit references through a streamlined interface. References complete a mobile-friendly two-minute survey. Recruiters receive one consolidated report with predictive performance scores, qualitative insights, and verification indicators automatically delivered into their ATS.

Jules solves two major challenges for hiring teams: time-to-hire and quality-of-hire. The platform automates the entire reference check process, sending requests, reminders, collecting responses, scoring results, and generating insights. This means no phone tag, manual coordination, or delays. But instead of vague feedback, hiring teams are left with performance-aligned data that helps identify top performers and reduce turnover.

“Companies have been forced to choose between speed and quality in hiring. With Jules, they get both,” added Goren. “This is not just another recruiting tool— it’s reference intelligence designed to improve both the hiring process and outcomes.”

Jules Reference Check is available today. For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com.

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the AI candidate screening platform. By building custom candidate screening flows instantly, Cangrade fuels talent decisions that improve business and employee outcomes throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s screening solutions have helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com.

