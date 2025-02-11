SEALSQ Advances Post-Quantum Cybersecurity for Defense and Public Safety Drones

Geneva, Switzerland , Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company specializing in Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is accelerating the cybersecurity transformation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) through its advanced secure microcontrollers. As regulatory bodies such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the U.S. government push for quantum-resistant encryption, SEALSQ is at the forefront of protecting mission-critical drone operations against next-generation cyber threats.

SEALSQ: Trusted Security Partner for Professional Drones

As security threats evolve, professional drones used by public agencies, law enforcement, and the military require advanced cryptographic protection to ensure secure communications, data integrity, and operational resilience. SEALSQ has established itself as a long-term security provider for the drone industry, offering trusted identity management and end-to-end encryption for drones deployed in high-stakes environments.

By integrating SEALSQ’s secure elements, drone manufacturers ensure compliance with strict government cybersecurity regulations, enhance operational security, and mitigate risks associated with hacking, data breaches, and remote hijacking. SEALSQ’s cryptographic expertise has made it a preferred choice for companies developing next-generation UAS for defense, border security, and critical infrastructure protection.

AgEagle Partnership: Strengthening Secure Drone Deployments

One of SEALSQ’s key collaborations is with AgEagle, a provider of cyber-secure drones for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. In September 2023, AgEagle launched the eBee VISION, a state-of-the-art ISR drone integrating a SEALSQ Secure Element compliant with NIST FIPS140-2 Level 3. This cryptographic security architecture ensures:

Tamper-Resistant Hardware Security: Protection against unauthorized access, hacking attempts, and software manipulation.

Protection against unauthorized access, hacking attempts, and software manipulation. Unique Trusted Identity: Cryptographically embedded identities for secure Ground Control System (GCS) pairing and authentication.

Cryptographically embedded identities for secure Ground Control System (GCS) pairing and authentication. End-to-End Encryption: Secure transmission of video feeds, control commands, and telemetry to prevent interception and cyberattacks.





With these advanced security features, the eBee VISION has been selected for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) project, working toward compliance with the DoD Robotic and Autonomous System-Air Interoperability Profile (RAS-A IOP) under the Blue UAS program. This collaboration underscores SEALSQ’s role in fortifying professional drone technology against cyber threats.

The Shift to Post-Quantum Security

As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption methods are at risk of becoming obsolete. Recognizing this threat, regulatory bodies such as NIST have introduced the first set of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms, finalized in August 2024, to establish a new standard for cybersecurity resilience. In addition, the National Security Memorandum (NSM-10) and the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Memorandum M-23-02 mandate federal agencies to transition to quantum-resistant encryption.

This shift is particularly critical for drones used in defense and national security applications, where secure communication and data integrity are paramount. Without post-quantum security, drones could become vulnerable to future quantum-enabled cyberattacks, jeopardizing sensitive missions and classified intelligence.

SEALSQ: Leading the Post-Quantum Transition for the Drone Industry

SEALSQ has proactively built a post-quantum security roadmap, ensuring that its cryptographic chips are designed to withstand the cybersecurity challenges posed by quantum computing. With an established presence in the professional drone market, SEALSQ is uniquely positioned to drive the industry’s transition toward quantum-resistant encryption.

By combining post-quantum-ready secure elements with existing partnerships across the drone ecosystem, SEALSQ ensures that public agencies, military forces, and defense contractors can deploy secure, quantum-resilient drones without disruption. As regulatory pressure and cybersecurity concerns accelerate the need for advanced protection, SEALSQ is setting the foundation for the next era of drone security.

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

