AI Infrastructure Market Size to Hit USD 360.59 Billion by 2032, at 29.06% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Infrastructure Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The AI Infrastructure Market Size was valued at USD 36.35 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 360.59 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.06% Over the forecast period 2024 to 2032.”

The demand for AI workloads requiring high-performance computing capabilities, and the initial growth of generative AI apps, has driven this extraordinary expansion. Conversely, cloud service providers are also investing on elastic AI infrastructure solutions to accommodate these increasing requirements thus accelerating the rapid market growth.

Get a Sample Report of AI Infrastructure Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2591

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nvidia Corporation (U.S.) - (AI Hardware, GPUs)

- (AI Hardware, GPUs) AIBrain (U.S.) - (AI-based software solutions)

- (AI-based software solutions) IBM Corporation (U.S.) - (AI software, Watson AI)

- (AI software, Watson AI) ConcertAI (U.S.) - (AI for healthcare, data analytics)

- (AI for healthcare, data analytics) Oracle Corporation (U.S.) - (AI and cloud solutions)

- (AI and cloud solutions) Salesforce, Inc. (U.S.) - (AI-powered CRM solutions)

- (AI-powered CRM solutions) Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.) - (AWS AI, cloud services)

- (AWS AI, cloud services) Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (U.S.) - (Google AI, TensorFlow)

- (Google AI, TensorFlow) Super Micro Computers, Inc. (U.S.) - (AI hardware, servers)

- (AI hardware, servers) Intel Corporation (U.S.) - (AI chips, processors)

- (AI chips, processors) Microsoft (U.S.) - (Azure AI, cloud AI solutions)

- (Azure AI, cloud AI solutions) Baidu (China) - (AI software, cloud services)

- (AI software, cloud services) Huawei Technologies (China) - (AI hardware, cloud solutions)

- (AI hardware, cloud solutions) Samsung Electronics (South Korea) - (AI chips, devices).

AI Infrastructure Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 36.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 360.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.06% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Hardware [Processor, Storage, Memory], Software)

• By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid)

• By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning)

• By End Use (Enterprise, Government Organization, Cloud Services Providers) Key Drivers • Scaling Infrastructure for AI Workloads and Sustainability.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on AI Infrastructure Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2591

Key Market Segmentation

By Offering, AI Infrastructure Market: Hardware & Software Trends

Hardware led the AI infrastructure market with sixty-two percent of revenues in 2023 with the need for robust systems to run AI workloads. AI hardware potential is being scaled in the U.S., with China and Japan rapidly expanding AI research and capitalizing on cloud.

The the most rapid expansion of the Software segment between 2024-2032 Over the forecast period owing to North America leading the way in cloud computing development and software engineering innovations, whereas China and Japan have mushrooming investments in AI.

By Deployment, Cloud, Hybrid, and On-Premise Segments

In 2023, the cloud segment led the AI infrastructure industry with a forty-six percent share of revenues, propelled by demands for scalable and adaptable AI solutions delivered over the cloud. The United States and Europe are building out substantial cloud platforms to fuel innovation in AI.

The hybrid deployment model witnessed the speediest growth and is expected to broaden even more between 2024 and 2032, delivering a blend of cloud flexibility with on-premise security guarantees most attractive to key players in the United States, Germany, India, and China.

By Technology Type, Domination of machine learning but rise of deep learning

In 2023, the machine-learning segment dominated the AI infrastructure market, accounting for approximately seventy-five percent of total revenues, driven by applications in industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail

The deep learning sphere is anticipated to develop swiftly from 2024 through 2032, chiefly in healthcare, automotive, and finance, with North America and Asia-Pacific guiding investments.

By End Use, Cloud Service Providers and Enterprises

Cloud service providers accounted for approximately 50% of the AI infrastructure market, propelled by demand for scalable and adaptable solutions. The United States, China, and India are broadening their cloud infrastructures to boost AI capacities.

The enterprise portion is expected to develop quickly from 2024 through 2032, as AI adoption in automation, data handling, and decision-making increases, particularly in the United States, Germany, China, and Japan, where governments promote progress.

Purchase Single User PDF of AI Infrastructure Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2591

Regional Dominance in AI Infrastructure Market: North America vs. Asia Pacific

North America, guiding the AI infrastructure market with about 45% of global profits, is driven by substantial investments from tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. Its position is reinforced by advanced research, widespread cloud adoption, and AI applications across sectors including healthcare, finance, and retail.

Asia Pacific, especially China, Japan, and India, is rapidly increasing. Governments in these countries are putting heavily in AI R&D, with China focusing on computing infrastructure, India modernizing key industries, and Japan leading in robotics and automotive, making the region a crucial hub for AI growth.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates by Region

5.2 Energy Consumption & Efficiency Metrics

5.3 Regulatory and Compliance Data

5.4 Innovation and R&D

6. Competitive Landscape

7. AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation, by Deployment

9. AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation, by Technology

10. AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation, by End Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of AI Infrastructure Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/ai-infrastructure-market-2591

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.