Briarwood Chase Management increases holding in French AI firm Sidetrade as it accelerates in the US

Sidetrade, the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, announces that Briarwood Chase Management has increased its stake in the listed company, now holding over 5% of capital since year end 2024.

Briarwood Chase Management, a prominent US-based investment firm, has surpassed the 5% ownership threshold in Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA). The decision to build its shareholding follows a comprehensive analysis of the SaaS leader’s economic model and a meeting at Sidetrade’s headquarters, solidifying the firm's confidence in the CEO’s visionary leadership, its AI roadmap and market potential.

Robert Blatt, Managing Director of Briarwood Chase Management, said: “Our position in Sidetrade underscores our commitment to investing in exceptional businesses and management teams. Sidetrade’s strategic focus on and growth in North America, and exceptional margin potential align with our investment philosophy. In today’s economic environment, Sidetrade distinguishes itself as a robust and high-quality SaaS player, offering built-in growth, strong revenue predictability and recurring income. Furthermore, its status as a sought-after contender in a consolidating market highlights its significant medium-term potential. We are looking forward to being long-term partners to the business and management team.”

Sidetrade, recognized as a leader by top US technology research and consulting firms, is transforming the Order-to-Cash industry by simplifying the daily operations of financial leaders in large organizations to deliver immediate productivity improvements while securing and accelerating cash flow generation. This innovative approach sets new standards and redefines what’s possible in accounts receivable.

“We are very excited to have the trust of Briarwood Chase Management in our growth journey”, Olivier Novasque, CEO of Sidetrade, commented. “After two years of rapid expansion to build a critical foothold in the US, 2024 was a year of strategic consolidation, focusing on strengthening our foundations and fine-tuning our teams. With the US market showing exceptional momentum, we are reigniting investments in 2025 to seize this unparalleled opportunity and drive Sidetrade’s growth to the next level.”

The rapid rise of generative AI and the growing demand for efficiency are leading businesses to adopt cutting-edge technologies like Sidetrade’s. At the heart of Sidetrade’s innovation is Aimie, the most unique AI which – powered by the Sidetrade Data Lake – drives smart customer insights and delivers value for businesses worldwide.

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $6.1 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud, thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 38 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best operational strategies, dematerializes and intelligently automates Order-to-Cash processes to enhance productivity, results and working capital across organizations.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Bidcorp, Biffa, Bunzl, Engie, Expedia, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Opentext, Page, Randstad, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Sodexo, Tech Data, UGI, and Veolia.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

