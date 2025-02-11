Cloud Applications Market to USD 2230.4 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increased Cloud Adoption and Digital Transformation | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Applications Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cloud Applications Market size was valued at USD 468.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 2230.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 18.94% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Driving Digital Transformation: The Rise of Cloud Applications in Modern Business

Cloud applications are transforming industries by offering scalable, cost-effective, and versatile software solutions. The adoption of the cloud apps is majorly fueled by the move toward digital transformation, where companies are adopting these solutions to automate business functions and provide a better experience to customers. Enterprise has taken up the cloud-based solution portfolio for broader functions such as CRM, HCM, and ERP. In addition, the use of AI and machine learning with cloud applications enables better data analytics, predictive maintenance, and automation, further fueling the growth of the cloud-based cost controls market. Cloud Applications Market Driving Factors The increasing need for remote collaboration tools, cloud-native applications, and multi-cloud environments is also acting as a catalyst for the development of the cloud applications market.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Salesforce, Inc. - San Francisco, California, USA

Microsoft Corporation - Redmond, Washington, USA

Oracle Corporation - Redwood Shores, California, USA

SAP SE - Walldorf, Germany

Adobe Inc. - San Jose, California, USA

Google Cloud - Mountain View, California, USA

Amazon Web Services (AWS) - Seattle, Washington, USA

IBM Corporation - Armonk, New York, USA

ServiceNow - Santa Clara, California, USA

Workday, Inc. - Pleasanton, California, USA

Zoho Corporation - Chennai, India

HubSpot, Inc. - Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

Atlassian - Sydney, Australia

RingCentral, Inc. - Belmont, California, USA

Freshworks - San Mateo, California, USA

Cloud Applications Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 468.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2230.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.94% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Businesses are rapidly shifting to cloud-based solutions to enhance efficiency, agility, and scalability.



• AI-driven analytics, automation, and predictive maintenance improve operational efficiency and decision-making.

Cloud Applications by Application: Dominance of CRM and the Rapid Growth of Business Intelligence & Analytics

In 2023 Customer Relationship Management segment dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share. The CRM system plays a vital role in the above scenario as it helps to manage all the customer information and interactions. Cloud-based CRM-using applications enable businesses with improved customer service, sales process management, and marketing services that are accessible anywhere, anytime. Such accessibility is particularly useful in remote and hybrid setups, where access to real-time customer data across departments is crucial.

The Business Intelligence and Analytics market is expected to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This explosive growth is fueled by the need for data-driven insights across industries. More organizations are realizing the need to invest in cloud-based and analytics solutions to get visualized and on-time information for operational efficiency and to stay ahead of the competition.

Cloud Applications by Organization Size: Dominance of Large Enterprises and Rapid Growth in SMEs

The Large enterprise segment dominated the market and represented a revenue share of more than 71% in 2023. For example, large enterprises come with huge budgets, resources, and a lot of infrastructure to support the adoption of the most advanced cloud solutions on a large scale. Cloud-based applications help them manage complex operations, increase productivity, and ensure decision-making in multiple departments is grounded in data. Cloud apps like CRM, ERP, and BI tools are critical for large enterprises that need to cope with massive amounts of data, optimize the supply chain, improve customer engagement, and innovate new products to keep pace with the market.

The cloud applications market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the SME segment. Cloud-based solutions are more affordable, and scalable, and provide access to enterprise-grade tools without the heavy upfront investment that has made them so appealing to SMEs. SMEs can make use of Cloud applications to ease business processes and improve customer relationship management and data statistics that were either costly or not feasible by larger organizations.

Cloud Applications Market Segmentation:

By Applications

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Management (ERM)

Human Capital Management (HCM)

Content Management

Collaboration and Productive Suites

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Hospitality

Others





Regional Landscape of Cloud Applications: North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 36% in 2023. The leadership is due to the higher cloud adaptation in the region as an outcome of the increase in the different sectors or industries such as college, finance, medical, and store. Reassured IT infrastructure and well-established cloud ecosystems with a major supply of topmost cloud service providers strengthen innovation and scalability in North America.

The cloud applications market is witnessing strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region, which is anticipated to dominate the cloud applications market in the foreseen period registering the fastest CAGR. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have been undergoing an unprecedented digital transformation that is fueling the demand for cloud-driven solutions. Significant growth factors include increased investments in cloud infrastructure, the growth of Small and Medium-sized enterprises, and government initiatives encouraging the adoption of cloud services.

Cloud Solutions Innovation: AWS's Cost Reduction Initiative and Oracle's New Enterprise Offerings

In March 2024, Amazon Web Services introduced a cost reduction initiative, providing scalable cloud solutions with greater affordability for businesses across industries.

In February 2024, Oracle Corporation unveiled a suite of new cloud-based enterprise solutions, aimed at streamlining business operations with enhanced data analytics and security features.

