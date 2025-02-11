Geomarketing Market to Reach USD 116.96 Billion by 2032, Driven by Location Data and Emerging Technologies | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geomarketing Market Size Analysis:

“The Geomarketing Market was valued at USD 17.81 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 116.96 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.32% from 2024 to 2032.”

Rapid Growth and Future Opportunities in the Geomarketing Market Driven by Location Data, AI, and Emerging Technologies

The geomarketing market is rapidly expanding because of the rising utilization of location-specific data and sophisticated analytics. Geographic insights are crucial for enhancing marketing strategies, allowing companies to reach their ideal customers. The combination of GIS and spatial information is improving campaigns, particularly with the increasing need for personalized marketing. Seventy percent of consumers are receptive to location-driven offers, and since almost 60% of online searches occur on mobile devices, targeting based on location has become essential. Industries such as retail, real estate, and tourism are especially gaining from these developments.

Looking ahead, new technologies such as AI, machine learning, and big data analytics are poised to propel additional growth. Oracle's incorporation of AI into its cloud applications in 2023 and IBM's consumer research for 2024 emphasize AI's contribution to improving location-based marketing. Moreover, the advancement of augmented reality and 5G networks will create new possibilities, enhancing the personalization and effectiveness of geomarketing.





• Big Data and Personalized Marketing Drive Targeted, Effective Geomarketing Strategies for Businesses

Software Leads Geomarketing Market in 2023, While Services Segment Shows Rapid Growth from 2024 to 2032

In 2023, the Software segment led the geomarketing market, capturing approximately 69% of revenue. This dominance reflects the growing reliance on advanced software tools that integrate GIS, big data analytics, and machine learning, enabling businesses to leverage location-based data for targeted marketing and improved customer engagement. As the demand for scalable, real-time, and customizable solutions increases, software tools continue to be essential for effective marketing strategies.

The Services segment is set to experience the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 24.93% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for businesses to not only implement but also optimize geomarketing solutions. Consulting, system integration, and maintenance services are becoming crucial to ensure effective software deployment and continuous adaptation to market needs.

Retail & E-Commerce Leads Geomarketing Market in 2023, While Travel & Hospitality Segment Shows Strong Growth Potential

In 2023, the Retail & E-Commerce segment captured the largest share of the geomarketing market, around 30%, driven by the increasing use of location-based marketing to target customers and boost sales. Retailers and e-commerce platforms are utilizing geomarketing to provide personalized offers and recommendations based on proximity and customer behavior, enhancing the omnichannel shopping experience.

The Travel & Hospitality segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 27.84% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for personalized travel services. Travel companies are using geomarketing for real-time, location-based promotions and recommendations, capitalizing on mobile-enabled solutions and offering highly targeted offers to consumers at the right time and place.

North America Leads Geomarketing Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Experiences Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the geomarketing market, with approximately 38% of revenue, due to its advanced technological infrastructure and widespread adoption of location-based marketing across industries like retail and e-commerce. The region's strong emphasis on digital transformation, alongside the use of data analytics and mobile platforms, has driven customer engagement and personalized marketing strategies, further strengthening its market position.

Asia Pacific is poised for the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 25.19% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by rising digitalization, smartphone adoption, and the demand for personalized marketing. As countries like China, India, and Japan recognize the potential of geomarketing, the region’s expanding retail, e-commerce, and smart city developments are driving significant investments in these solutions.

Recent Developments in Geomarketing Market

In 2024, IBM and Microsoft launched three new Experience Zones, offering businesses access to AI-powered location-based services to enhance geomarketing.

In 2024, Cisco, along with IBM and Microsoft, introduced an AI-driven initiative to optimize workforce capabilities and improve location-based marketing strategies.

