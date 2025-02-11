Real-Time Payment Market to USD 270.8 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increased Consumer Demand for Instant Transactions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Payment Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Real-Time Payment Market size was valued at USD 21.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 270.8 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 32.8% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

Accelerating Financial Transactions: The Rapid Growth of the Real-Time Payment Market

The Real-Time Payment Market is growing fast with an increasing drive among businesses and consumers alike for instant, seamless, and secure payment solutions. Digital payments have met widespread adoption, and combined with the mobile wallet trend and the growth of smartphone penetration, they are changing the landscape of global transactions. There are two key benefits of real-time payments: the transaction is processed instantly, meaning customers will not experience the delays associated with payment methods. This is especially useful for industries such as online shopping, retail, and money services, where time and accuracy are essential. Also, several countries have government-backed initiatives aimed at enabling real-time payment systems which will spur more growth. Payment technologies are evolving continuously; blockchain and AI improve security and result in less fraud, thus providing a smoother transaction experience, and have substantially assisted the positive growth of the market.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Visa (Visa Direct, Visa B2B Connect)

MasterCard (MasterCard Send, MasterCard RTP)

The Clearing House (RTP Network, Payment Solutions)

PayPal (Xoom, PayPal Instant Transfer)

Bitpanda (Bitpanda Pay, Bitpanda Pro)

Deutsche Bank (RTP Payments Solution, Cash Management)

Ripple Labs (RippleNet, On-Demand Liquidity)

FIS (RealNet, Pay Net)

ACI Worldwide (ACI Real-Time Payment, ACI Payments Hub)

Worldpay (Worldpay Instant Payments, Worldpay B2B Payments)

Real-Time Payment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 21.1 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 270.8 Bn CAGR CAGR of 32.8% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The increasing use of smartphones and mobile apps is enabling seamless and quicker payments, contributing to the growth of RTP systems​.



• RTP offers the advantage of real-time fund transfers, catering to consumers' desire for quick, hassle-free payments, particularly in P2P and business transactions​.



• Many governments are pushing for digital payment adoption through regulatory frameworks and policies, which is accelerating the acceptance of RTP systems​.

Real-Time Payment Market by Payment Type: Dominance of P2B and Rapid Growth of B2B Transactions

P2B payment dominated the real-time payment market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 63% in 2023. due to the increasing use of digital payments for consumer purchases in sectors such as e-commerce, retail, and utilities. This means that businesses can instantly confirm payments upon payments made, meaning quicker processing and increased operational efficiencies. That level of dominance with this segment is likely to remain since many businesses pivot as they progress into a world of service and goods while expecting their customers to pay immediately.

The B2B payment segment witnessing the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This demand for increased transaction velocity and security is driving real-time payment adoption within the corporate environment. B2B payment solutions provide businesses with benefits including decreased processing delays, smoother cash flows, and increased productivity, making them a worthy option.

Real-Time Payment Market by Enterprise Size: Dominance of Large Enterprises and Rapid Growth in SMEs

The large enterprise's segment dominated the market and represented a significant revenue share in 2023, due to the sheer volume of transactions, as well as a need for efficient cash flow management. Bigger organizations usually have more budget to invest in a more sophisticated payment infrastructure, hence they have better, faster, more secure payment systems. Real-time payment also benefits enterprises through providing immediate payment, which improves relationships with suppliers and customers, increases liquidity, and reduces operating efficiency.

The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR. The fastest adoption of real-time payment systems is expected among small and medium enterprises. The need for faster payment systems is increasing as SMEs digitize their processes and have more business within the digital economy.

Real-Time Payment Market by Deployment: Cloud Dominance and Rapid Growth of On-Premise Solutions

In 2023, The cloud deployment segment accounts for the largest market share in real-time payment, owing to the scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness offered by cloud solutions. This allows businesses to deploy and operate real-time payment systems quickly, using cloud infrastructure instead of requiring large amounts of on-premise server hardware.

The on-premise deployment segment is witnessing the fastest growth as it becomes one of the top choices across industries where data security and control become of utmost importance. While cloud solutions allow form factor and data demographics some organizations favor on-premise to ensure their own supervision data safety or regulatory compliance needs or levels of customization/response.

Real-Time Payment Market Segmentation:

By Payment Type

P2B

B2B

P2P

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Component

Solutions

Payment Gateway

Payment Processing

Security & Fraud Management

Advisory Services

Integration & Implementation Services

Managed Services

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By End-use Industry

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Travel & Tourism

Government

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others





Real-Time Payment Market Regional Landscape: North America's Leadership and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

North America holds the largest market revenue and is expected to continue its dominance in the real-time payment market due to the well-established financial infrastructure, high penetration of digital payments, and early adopter status of several countries in the region in regards to real-time payment systems. Global payment giants like Visa, Mastercard, and Zelle are part of the industry system and booming demand for fast and secure transactions makes the region a pole position.

Factors such as growing mobile payment demand, rising internet access, and supportive government plans to encourage digital payments are also responsible for high real-time payment sector growth in Asia-Pacific.

Real-Time Payment Innovations: Visa's New Network and Mastercard's Expansion for Financial Inclusion

In January 2024, Visa launched a new real-time payment network, enhancing cross-border payments to ensure faster, secure transactions for businesses and consumers.

In February 2024, Mastercard announced a partnership with several banks to expand its real-time payment capabilities, focusing on improving financial inclusion in emerging markets.

