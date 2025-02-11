Advanced Composites Market to Reach USD 91.1 Billion by 2032 Driven by Increase in Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles, Says SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Advanced Composites Market size was valued at USD 38.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 91.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.07% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Significant Growth of Advanced Composites Driven by Demand in Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, and Sustainable Innovations Across Various Industries

The advanced composites market is growing due to increasing demand in aerospace, automotive, and construction. Composites like CFRPs, GFRPs, and aramid fibers offer superior strength, corrosion resistance, and durability. In aerospace, composites enhance fuel efficiency, while in automotive, they support lightweight design for improved performance and emission compliance. Innovations in 3D printing and fiber placement are reducing costs, and making composites more accessible. Sustainability efforts, including bio-based composites, are gaining traction. The wind energy sector also benefits from lightweight composites for efficient energy conversion. However, high production costs and specialized manufacturing processes remain barriers to broader adoption.





Key Companies:

Hexcel Corporation - Hexcel Composites

Toray Industries, Inc. - Toray Advanced Composites

Solvay S.A. - Solvay Composite Materials

Teijin Limited - Teijin Composites

SGL Carbon SE - SGL Composites

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation - Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

3M Company - 3M Advanced Materials

BASF SE - BASF Advanced Materials

Huntsman Corporation - Huntsman Advanced Materials

DSM Company - DSM Composite Resins

Covestro AG - Covestro Composite Solutions

Axiom Materials, Inc. - Axiom Advanced Composites

Royal Ten Cate N.V. - TenCate Advanced Composites

Zoltek Companies, Inc. - Zoltek Carbon Fiber

General Electric Company - GE Aviation Composites

Northrop Grumman Corporation - Northrop Grumman Aerospace Composites

Gurit Holding AG - Gurit Composites

Lanxess AG - Lanxess High Performance Materials

Boeing Company - Boeing Commercial Airplanes (Composites Division)

Airbus S.A.S. - Airbus Composites Division

Advanced Composites Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 38.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 91.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.07% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Aramid Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber)

• By Resin (Advanced Thermosetting Composites, Advanced Thermoplastic Composites)

• By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods and Others) Key Drivers • These materials offer improved durability and resistance to corrosion, making them ideal for demanding environments.

• Innovations in manufacturing processes, such as 3D printing and automated fiber placement, reduce costs and improve accessibility.

By Product: Carbon Fiber Leads Advanced Composites Market Growth Driven by Demand in Aerospace, Automotive, and Sporting Goods Sectors

The carbon fiber segment held 67.25% of the market in 2023, driven by its lightweight and high-impact resistance, fueling demand in automotive, sporting goods, and pipes & tanks. Advanced glass composites are expected to grow, offering stability, moisture resistance, and chemical inertness for various applications. Their cost-effective manufacturing process also enhances market potential. Both composites are crucial in the aerospace and automotive industries, further promoting growth in lightweight materials.

By Application: The Automotive Sector Dominates the Advanced Composites Market Growth Driven by Lightweight and Durable Material Demand

In 2023, the automotive segment accounted for a 15.75% revenue share, with expectations for the highest CAGR due to rising demand for durable and lightweight materials. This growth is fueled by technological advancements and emission reduction needs in the global automotive market, especially in emerging economies like India and Brazil. Additionally, increasing air travel and consumer spending will boost the aerospace sector, while escalating investments in defense will further enhance demand for advanced composites in aramid applications.

Regional Analysis of Advanced Composites Market

North America Dominates Advanced Composites Market Driven by Automotive Sector

In 2023, North America held a 39.74% share of the advanced composites market, primarily due to its robust automotive industry, with the U.S. being a leading manufacturer. High consumer disposable income, mass production capabilities, and product diversity are fueling growth, especially in automotive applications. The U.S. market is projected to grow at an 8.0% CAGR, driven by increased use in automotive, aerospace, and wind turbine industries.

Europe’s Advanced Composites Market Expected to Grow with Wind Energy and Aerospace Demand

Europe is anticipated for significant growth in the advanced composites market, propelled by the expanding wind energy sector in Germany and Spain. The aerospace and defense industries are also rapidly growing, driving increased demand for advanced composites in manufacturing.

Recent Developments

July 2024: Hexcel revealed a partnership with the University of Bristol to explore cutting-edge carbon fiber applications for the aerospace and automotive sectors.

Hexcel revealed a partnership with the University of Bristol to explore cutting-edge carbon fiber applications for the aerospace and automotive sectors. August 2024: Toray introduced a high-performance carbon fiber designed to improve the efficiency of wind turbine blades.

Toray introduced a high-performance carbon fiber designed to improve the efficiency of wind turbine blades. September 2024: BASF unveiled a new line of thermoplastic composites targeted at the automotive industry, focusing on sustainability.

The advanced composites industry is experiencing varied performance across different sectors. In July 2023, the marine sector faced a year-over-year decline of approximately 30%, reflecting strong inventory backlogs from previous periods. The recreational vehicle (RV) market remained soft, working through high inventories following strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and into 2022. Construction experienced a dip of about 15%, while transportation, including heavy trucks, buses, passenger cars, and RVs, fell about 5%. The distribution sector also contracted. However, infrastructure applications, including pipes, storage tanks, renewable energy, utilities, and polymer concrete enclosures for telecommunications, remained solid. Raw material prices trended slightly downward, and the consumer price index rose by 0.2% in July 2023, the same as in June. Privately-owned housing starts rose 3.9% in July 2023 from June and 5.9% compared to July 2022.





