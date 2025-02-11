DP World Recognized as One of British Columbia’s Top Employers for the Seventh Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has been named one of BC’s Top Employers for the seventh year in a row, solidifying its reputation as an exceptional workplace in Canada. The announcement, made today in The Vancouver Sun and on Eluta.ca, highlights DP World’s continued commitment to creating a thriving work environment, supporting employee growth, and contributing to local communities.

The BC’s Top Employers award is part of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, which recognizes organizations leading their industries in innovative human resources practices. Winners are selected based on eight criteria: 1) workplace; 2) work atmosphere and social programs; 3) health, financial and family benefits; 4) vacation and time off; 5) employee communications; 6) performance management; 7) training and skills development; and 8) community involvement.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “Being recognized as one of BC’s Top Employers for the seventh consecutive year is a testament to the incredible team that we have here, all across Canada. Our people are the foundation of our success, and their dedication, passion, and innovation make this recognition possible. Together, we’ve built a workplace culture that empowers individuals to thrive, and we remain committed to investing in our team and leading by example in our industry.”

A Legacy of Excellence and Growth

DP World was first recognized as one of BC’s Top Employers in 2024 for its exceptional workplace programs, and many of those initiatives have only grown stronger over the past year. Some of these include:

Financial Planning and Retirement Support : DP World offers group and individual financial planning services, workshops to educate employees on maximizing group benefits, and a defined contribution pension plan to support long-term savings.

: DP World offers group and individual financial planning services, workshops to educate employees on maximizing group benefits, and a defined contribution pension plan to support long-term savings. Wellness Programs : Employees benefit from wellness initiatives, including classes and challenges on nutrition, exercise, and mental health, complemented by a $1,000 annual wellness spending account. All employees also have access to the Calm app to support mental health.

: Employees benefit from wellness initiatives, including classes and challenges on nutrition, exercise, and mental health, complemented by a $1,000 annual wellness spending account. All employees also have access to the Calm app to support mental health. Training and Career Development Opportunities : DP World provides diverse training programs such as WomenLead, MentorHer, and Finance for Non-Finance Managers. Employees are supported with tuition subsidies covering up to 100% of costs annually and access to professional development opportunities like Toastmasters and the Art of Leadership for Women.

: DP World provides diverse training programs such as WomenLead, MentorHer, and Finance for Non-Finance Managers. Employees are supported with tuition subsidies covering up to 100% of costs annually and access to professional development opportunities like Toastmasters and the Art of Leadership for Women. Workplace Safety and Engagement: Initiatives such as the Recover at Work (RAW) program, the “Find It Fix It” challenge, and Safety Engagement Tours ensure a robust safety culture, with safety goals integrated into performance evaluations.

In 2024, DP World hired over 75 new employees, promoted 36 team members, and distributed welcome kits to all new hires throughout Canada. Employees were also recognized for their contributions through the Above & Beyond program, which celebrates individuals who exemplify DP World’s principles.

Commitment to Community and Inclusion

DP World actively supports its local communities through volunteerism and charitable giving. Employees receive two paid days off annually to volunteer, and the company matches donations up to $1,000 per year. In 2024 alone, DP World disbursed $468,000 in community grants and signed 12 new grant agreements valued at over $1.3 million.

To promote sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion, DP World’s Sustainability, DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging), and Social & Wellness Committees organized or participated in over 50 events last year, further strengthening employee engagement and community ties.

Recognition in The Career Directory and Global Certifications

In addition to the BC’s Top Employers accolade, DP World has been included in the 2025 edition of The Career Directory for being one of Canada’s Best Employers for Recent Graduates. This recognition underscores DP World’s efforts to provide meaningful career opportunities for students and young professionals through summer jobs, co-op programs, and mentoring initiatives.

Looking Ahead

DP World’s commitment to creating exceptional workplaces extends beyond Canada. In 2024, six of its locations across the Americas, including Canada, achieved Great Place to Work certification, further emphasizing the company’s dedication to excellence across its global operations.

As DP World continues to grow, the company remains focused on fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee well-being, professional development, and community impact. These values are at the heart of DP World’s efforts to drive innovation and success across its operations in Canada and beyond.

For more information about DP World and its recognition as one of BC's Top Employers, visit canadastop100.com or dpworld.com.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com