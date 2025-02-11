Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 11 February 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 16,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 6 to 7 February 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|6/2/2025
|8,000
|55.15
|54.25
|57.10
|441,205
|7/2/2025
|8,000
|55.24
|54.20
|56.15
|441,910
|TOTAL
|16,000
|55.19
|54.20
|57.10
|883,115