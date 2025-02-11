Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 11 February 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 16,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 6 to 7 February 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
6/2/20258,00055.1554.2557.10441,205
7/2/20258,00055.2454.2056.15441,910
TOTAL16,00055.1954.2057.10883,115