UPDATE - Tidal Trust II Announces Name Change of STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Trust II today announced that the STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF (BTGD) will undergo a name change to STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF, effective February 18, 2025. The fund will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC under its current ticker symbol, BTGD.

This name change reflects the fund’s distinct investment strategy, which seeks to provide exposure to both Bitcoin and Gold, offering investors a diversified approach to digital and traditional assets. The investment strategy, structure, and management of the fund remain unchanged.

As of the effective date, all references to STKD Bitcoin & Gold ETF in the Prospectus, Summary Prospectus, and Statement of Additional Information (SAI) will be replaced with STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF. Investors are advised to retain the official supplement to these documents for future reference.

For more information on STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF, please visit https://tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin or any other digital assets. The Fund does not invest in or seek direct exposure to the current “spot” or cash price of bitcoin. The Fund does not invest directly in gold or gold bullion.

About Tidal Financial Group

Tidal Financial Group is a leading innovator in the ETF industry, providing cutting-edge investment solutions tailored to the evolving market landscape. The firm specializes in fund management, strategy development, and operational support, enabling investors to access unique and differentiated investment opportunities.

Important Information

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before you invest.

Bitcoin Investment Risks. The Fund’s indirect investment in bitcoin, through futures contracts and Underlying Funds, exposes it to the unique risks of this emerging innovation. Bitcoin’s price is highly volatile, and its market is influenced by the changing bitcoin network, fluctuating acceptance levels, and unpredictable usage trends.

Not being a legal tender and operating outside central authority systems like banks, bitcoin faces potential government restrictions. The value of bitcoin has historically been subject to significant speculation, making trading and investing in bitcoin reliant on market sentiment rather than traditional fundamental analysis.

Digital Assets Risk: Digital assets like bitcoin, designed as mediums of exchange, are still an emerging asset class and are not presently widely used as such. They operate independently of any central authority or government backing and are subject to regulatory changes and extreme price volatility.

Leverage Risk: As part of the Fund’s principal investment strategy, the Fund will make investments in futures contracts. These derivative instruments provide theÞconomic effect of financial leverage by creating additional investment exposure to the underlying instrument, as well as the potential for greater loss. If the Fund uses leverage through purchasing derivative instruments, the Fund has the risk that losses may exceed the net assets of the Fund. The net asset value of the Fund while employing leverage will be more volatile and sensitive to market movements.

Blockchain Technology Risk: Blockchain technology, which underpins bitcoin and other digital assets, is relatively new, and many of its applications are untested. The adoption of blockchain and the development of competing platforms or technologies could affect its usage.

Gold Investment Risks. The Fund will not invest directly in gold but will gain exposure through gold futures contracts and Underlying Funds. These investments are subject to significant risk due to the inherent volatility and unpredictability of the commodities markets. The value of these investments is typically derived from the price movements of physical gold or related economic variables.

Derivatives Risks. The Fund’s derivative investments carry risks such as an imperfect match between the derivative’s performance and its underlying assets or index, and the potential for loss of principal, which can exceed the initial investment.

Futures Contracts. Risks of futures contracts include: (i) an imperfect correlation between the value of the futures contract and the underlying asset; (ii) possible lack of a liquid secondary market; (iii) the inability to close a futures contract when desired; (iv) losses caused by unanticipated market movements, which may be unlimited; (v) an obligation for the Fund to make daily cash payments to maintain its required margin, particularly at times when the Fund may have insufficient cash; and (vi) unfavorable execution prices from rapid selling.

Underlying Fund Risk. The Fund’s investment strategy, involving indirect exposure to bitcoin and gold through one or more Underlying Funds, is subject to the risks associated with bitcoin as well as gold. Shareholders in the Fund bear both their proportionate share of expenses in the Fund and, indirectly, the expenses of the Underlying Funds.

Potentially No 1940 Act Protections. It is expected that one or more Underlying Funds will not be registered as an investment company subject to the 1940 Act. In addition, Underlying Funds that invest directly in bitcoin or gold are not subject to the 1940 Act. Accordingly, investors in such an Underlying Fund would not have the protections expressly provided by that statute.

Cayman Subsidiary Risk. By investing in the Subsidiary, the Fund is indirectly exposed to the risks associated with the Subsidiary’s investments. The futures contracts and other investments held by the Subsidiary are subject to the same economic risks that apply to similar investments if held directly by the Fund.

General Market Risk. Economies and financial markets throughout the world are becoming increasingly interconnected, which increases the likelihood that events or conditions in one country or region will adversely impact markets or issuers in other countries or regions.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.