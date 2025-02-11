Abstrax Hops Expands BrewGas Series with Five New Cannabis-Inspired Flavors for 4/20 Brewing Innovation

Irvine, CA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 4/20 on the horizon, Abstrax Hops is expanding its BrewGas Series with five new cannabis-inspired flavor profiles, each meticulously crafted for brewers looking to push the boundaries of craft beer. The new lineup - Super Sour Diesel, Blue Dream, Grapefruit Kush, White RNTZ, and Sour Tangie - delivers TTB-approved, hyper-concentrated cannabis flavors without THC, CBD, sugar, or calories.

BrewGas is built for brewers who demand bold, scalable, and seamless innovation. Unlike traditional additives, these advanced terpene formulations integrate effortlessly into brewing workflows—no extra steps, no yield loss, just pure, high-impact flavor.

“The response to the original BrewGas Series has been phenomenal, and we’re excited to bring these five new profiles to market,” said Ross Hunsinger, Brand Director at Abstrax Hops. “Brewers want to create beers that stand out, and BrewGas delivers the dank, gassy, and citrus-forward flavors that pair perfectly with hops. These five new flavors unlock incredible possibilities for crafting 4/20-themed releases, hazy IPAs, or flavor-forward seltzers - without any compliance concerns.”

BrewGas Series New Flavor Lineup:

Super Sour Diesel: A face-melting blend of earthy pine and bright citrus that hits like a shred-worthy solo.

A face-melting blend of earthy pine and bright citrus that hits like a shred-worthy solo. Blue Dream: A perfect harmony of woody pine and sweet blueberries with a citrus riff that leaves an unforgettable impression.

A perfect harmony of woody pine and sweet blueberries with a citrus riff that leaves an unforgettable impression. Grapefruit Kush: Electrifyingly tart and tropical, this profile delivers a bold haze of kush-fueled citrus.

Electrifyingly tart and tropical, this profile delivers a bold haze of kush-fueled citrus. White RNTZ: Creamy baselines meet sophisticated citrus and dank earth for a hypnotizing flavor melody.

Creamy baselines meet sophisticated citrus and dank earth for a hypnotizing flavor melody. Sour Tangie: A sexy, citrus-powered flavor with earthy diesel undertones that creates lifelong fans with every sip.

Original BrewGas Series Profiles:

Blackberry Kush: Dark berries meet earthy spice and a gassy finish for a nostalgic, dank flavor.

Dark berries meet earthy spice and a gassy finish for a nostalgic, dank flavor. Gelato: Blueberry, grape, and citrus fuse with earthy spice for a bold, exotic blast.

Blueberry, grape, and citrus fuse with earthy spice for a bold, exotic blast. King Louie XIII: Skunky and dank, with woody citrus riffs and an earthy base fit for royalty.

Skunky and dank, with woody citrus riffs and an earthy base fit for royalty. OG Kush: Citrus and wood blend into the ultimate SoCal vibe in every sip.

Citrus and wood blend into the ultimate SoCal vibe in every sip. Pineapple Express: Tropical pineapple, pine, and citrus collide for a lush, gassy tour de force.

Tropical pineapple, pine, and citrus collide for a lush, gassy tour de force. Super Lemon Haze: Sharp citrus and pine meet hazy gas for a bright, zesty performance.

Brewers looking to craft limited-edition 4/20 beers or dive into the world of cannabis-inspired flavors can explore the full BrewGas Series at AbstraxHops.com. With detailed profiles and application suggestions, brewers can confidently create beers that push boundaries and captivate consumers.

For more information about the BrewGas Series and other innovative Abstrax Hops products, visit www.abstraxhops.com





About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its three divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp-derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal-specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com .

