Meridianbet Reports Over $9 Million in January 2025 Revenue, Achieving 24% YoY Growth

VALETTA, Malta, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, part of the Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), a leading provider of innovative betting, gaming and technology solutions across 19 markets worldwide, today announced record-breaking revenue for January 2025, exceeding $9 million, marking the strongest month in the company’s history and beating the January 2024 revenue by 24%.

Important note: Meridianbet's reported financial results for January 2025 do not represent the consolidated financials of Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (GMGI). Investors should not interpret these figures as reflective of GMGI’s total revenue performance.

These preliminary results are subject to final audit adjustments. The final audited financials for Q1 2025 will be published in March 2025.

The Company continues to demonstrate exceptional business fundamentals, underpinned by sustained revenue growth, expanding customer base, and a diversified portfolio of gaming assets across multiple markets.

Preliminary Revenue Highlights

Continued robust financial and operational performance, with strong monthly growth across all key business verticals

Revenue increase (January 2024 vs January 2025) YoY: +23%

Retail sports revenue YoY: +117% (Driven by expanded in-store engagement, optimized market presence, and strategic local activations)

Gross profit growth YoY: +32%

EBITDA growth YoY: +44%

Net profit growth YoY: +50%

New players acquired: +7.52% YoY

First depositors: +70.98% YoY

Number of tickets placed: +9.13 % YoY

Number of spins: +9.75 % YoY



These preliminary results highlight the company's resilience and ability to drive sustained growth, even in a challenging market environment. As the holdco Golden Matrix Group continues its global expansion, the company remains committed to delivering strong financial performance and long-term value for its investors.

These results are subject to finalization and audit. Golden Matrix Group plans to release its full Q1 2025 financial results in March 2025.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. The Meridianbet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile. The Company is part of the Golden Matrix Group (Nasdaq: GMGI). Contact https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc and ir@meridianbet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future financial performance, business strategies, growth opportunities, and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Factors that could impact future results include regulatory changes, market conditions, competitive pressures, operational performance, and macroeconomic trends. Investors are encouraged to review the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for further information regarding these risks and uncertainties. Golden Matrix assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

