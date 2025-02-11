LIS Technologies Inc. Announces it is the Lead Sponsor of the United States Nuclear Industry Council’s - Advanced Reactor Summit XII with Chief Executive Officer Christo Liebenberg Scheduled to Present

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it is the Platinum, Nuclear Titan and Summit Lead sponsor of the upcoming United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC) Advanced Reactor (AR) Summit XII, to be held in Salt Late City, Utah this month.

LIST Chief Executive Officer Christo Liebenberg will lead a presentation titled “Lasers, Wafers and Nuclear – the story of LIS Technologies”, and will be highlighting the Company’s recent achievements and goals as it progresses towards eventual test loop demonstrations of its proprietary and patented CRISLA technology. Viktor Chikan Ph.D., LIS Technologies’ co-Chief Technology Officer and Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and President will also attend the summit.

The AR Summit XII is focused on showcasing technology developers, supply chain leaders, commercial end users, and advancing solutions on the cost and deployment timeframe of advanced reactors, as well as practical ideas and concepts that have the potential of significantly improving advanced reactor design, deployment, and operations.

USNIC represents over 80 companies and organizations engaged in advanced nuclear innovation and supply chain development, including technology developers, manufacturers, construction engineers, key utility movers, and service providers. It also provides a practical nuclear energy pathway to new, flexible technologies through educational programs, industry insights, and market intelligence that bring together bi-partisan Federal and State legislators who create a successful clean energy paradigm that includes nuclear.

“Our participation in this key Summit is a welcome milestone for LIST as we continue to make strides towards the development and deployment of a comprehensive domestic nuclear fuel supply chain,” said Christo Liebenberg, CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “Infrared lasers play a crucial role in producing the world's most advanced semiconductor chips, which are driving the AI revolution and reshaping our nuclear energy landscape. These same lasers are also integral to third-generation laser enrichment. Several team members at LIST have expertise in both industries. As the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors emerges, a strong domestic infrastructure will be essential, and LIST is strategically positioned to lead its development.”

About the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council

The U.S. Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC) is the leading U.S. business advocate for the advancement of applications for nuclear energy technology, and promotion of the U.S. supply-chain worldwide. USNIC represents approximately eighty entities engaged in all aspects of the future of nuclear technology. These include: key utility movers, technology developers, construction engineers, manufactures, front- and back-end service providers, scientists, academia, national laboratories, fuel innovators, as well as those involved in medical and aerospace advancements. USNIC encompasses five working groups including an Advanced Nuclear Working Group. For more information visit www.usnic.org .

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

