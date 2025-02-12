Bitget Wallet Integrates Abstract Mainnet to Simplify Onchain Consumer Access





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has integrated the consumer-focused Layer 2 mainnet Abstract and added Abstract DApp zone, providing users with streamlined access to full onchain activities to engage with Abstract ecosystem, including asset bridging, governance participation, and NFT minting, while earning Abstract's XP rewards and exclusive badges through engagement.

Users can easily add Abstract mainnet to their Bitget Wallet with a single click and bridge assets seamlessly. Through the Bitget Wallet's Abstract DApp zone, users can connect wallets, deposit funds, and link social accounts to participate in transactions, governance, and NFT minting. Bitget Wallet simplifies cross-chain interactions by supporting over 100 mainnets, enabling users to manage multichain assets without switching interfaces. Its intuitive design offers a consumer-friendly experience, allowing even first-time users to engage with decentralized applications effortlessly.

Abstract, developed by Igloo Inc., the team behind Pudgy Penguins, is an Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to simplify blockchain interactions for everyday users. Built with ZKsync and Celestia technologies, it delivers fast, secure transactions and Web2-like usability. Its simplified onboarding process allows users access the network with just an email address, removing the need for seed phrases and promoting mass adoption. As an EVM-compatible zk-rollup powered by ZK Stack, Abstract offers lower fees and faster processing while abstracting onchain complexities.

Bitget Wallet's integration with Abstract marks a major step toward reducing the barriers associated with Web3 onboarding. By combining simplified interfaces, cross-chain compatibility, and gamified rewards, Bitget Wallet creates a frictionless and engaging experience for its users. "Our goal is to make decentralized networks as easy to access as traditional apps. This integration brings us closer to that vision by empowering more users to explore Web3 without the usual complexity," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet.

