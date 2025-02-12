Meet Kayo 1G Live Resin Disposable – The Hemp Doctor’s Newest Heavy Hitter





MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor, a trusted name in delivering premium hemp-derived products in the US, is gearing up to release the new Kayo 1G Live Resin Disposable. Hitting the shelves in mid-February, this THCp dominant 1-gram disposable is made for those who want a strong and flavorful experience.

“LIKE A SUCKER PUNCH” – A Power-Packed Experience

The Kayo 1G Live Resin Disposable takes vaping to the next level with a unique blend of cannabinoids like THCp, HHC, Delta-8, CBD, and terpenes. The carefully crafted phyto combination delivers a smooth and powerful experience, offering potential benefits such as improved mood and deep relaxation. Whether one needs to unwind, spark creativity, or find a moment of zen, the Kayo Live Resin Disposable is a game changer in the vape scene.

Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor, shares his product vision. “With Kayo Live Resin Dispo, a good hit is not enough. We wanted to create something bold, smooth, and mesmerizingly flavorful. We carefully blended this product to bring out the best in THCp. Every draw is as powerful as it is flavorful.”

Standout Features of the Kayo 1G Live Resin Disposable

Unique Blend: Expertly combines cannabinoids and terpenes with THCp as its base.

Expertly combines cannabinoids and terpenes with THCp as its base. Five Premium Strains: Available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica options.

Available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica options. 1 Gram Live Resin: Packed with 1 gram of top-tier live resin, preserving the original terpene profile.

Packed with 1 gram of top-tier live resin, preserving the original terpene profile. Potent & Versatile: Suitable for relaxation, focus, creativity, or pure enjoyment.

Explore the Flavorful Strains

The Kayo 1G Live Resin Disposable is available in five curated strains, namely:

Tangie (Sativa) – A citrusy burst of energy and focus.

(Sativa) – A citrusy burst of energy and focus. Blue Dream (Sativa) – A smooth balance of relaxation and uplifting effects.

(Sativa) – A smooth balance of relaxation and uplifting effects. Fruity Pebbles (Hybrid) – A flavorful, nostalgic hit of euphoria and calm.

(Hybrid) – A flavorful, nostalgic hit of euphoria and calm. Watermelon Z (Hybrid) – A juicy, refreshing mix of relaxation and creativity.

(Hybrid) – A juicy, refreshing mix of relaxation and creativity. Wedding Cake (Indica) – A rich, creamy blend for deep relaxation and tranquility.



The Kayo 1G Live Resin Disposable will be available on The Hemp Doctor’s official website and in its Huntersville, Mooresville, and Concord, North Carolina stores. Wholesalers can buy this product in bulk through The Hemp Doctor Wholesale website.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from THCA flower to pre-rolls, concentrates, gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 3,730 genuine reviews, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor’s array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

tara@thehempdoctor.com

+1 917-797-8347

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d51c8bc0-75da-4033-8056-6185cce7b48c