Release no. 08 – 2025

12 February 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 7 – 11 February 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 0 0 7 February 2025 2,500 2,773.14 6,932,850 10 February 2025 2,500 2,645.80 6,614,500 11 February 2025 2,300 2,670.93 6,143,139 [dato] 0 [date] Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 7,300 19,690,489

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 521,313 B shares corresponding to 2.41 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 7 – 11 February 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

