Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 08 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
12 February 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 7 – 11 February 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|0
|0
|7 February 2025
|2,500
|2,773.14
|6,932,850
|10 February 2025
|2,500
|2,645.80
|6,614,500
|11 February 2025
|2,300
|2,670.93
|6,143,139
|[dato]
|0
|[date]
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|7,300
|19,690,489
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 521,313 B shares corresponding to 2.41 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 7 – 11 February 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
