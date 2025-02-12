Amplify ETFs to Liquidate Two ETFs

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of innovative exchange traded funds, today announced the scheduled liquidation of two ETFs (the “Funds”). The Funds scheduled for liquidation include:

ETF Name Ticker Amplify BlackSwan Tech & Treasury ETF QSWN Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF MVPS



Based on the recommendation of Amplify Investments LLC, the Funds’ investment adviser, the Board of Trustees of the Amplify ETF Trust unanimously determined that it is in the best interest of the Funds and their shareholders to liquidate the Funds.

The Funds will no longer accept creation or redemption orders after the close of business on February 26, 2025. Shareholders may sell their shares in the Funds prior to the end of trading on March 5, 2025. Customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Funds will cease trading at the end of the trading day on March 5, 2025.

The Funds will be liquidated and a final distribution to shareholders of the Funds is expected to occur on or around March 10, 2025. Any person holding shares in the Funds as of the liquidation date will receive a cash redemption amount equal to the net asset value of their shares as of that date. Shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss on any redemption.

Amplify Investments will bear all fees and expenses that may be incurred in connection with the liquidation of the Funds and the distribution of cash proceeds to investors, other than brokerage fees and other related expenses.

For additional information about the liquidation, shareholders of the Funds may call 855-267-3837 or visit amplifyetfs.com.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $10.9 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 02/07/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com Media Contacts:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.