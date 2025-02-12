Optiva Launches Agentic AI for Telecom BSS, Powered by Google’s Gemini Models

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, today announced that its BSS platform and charging engine now incorporate agentic AI using advanced generative AI (GenAI) technology powered by Google’s Gemini models.

While today’s chatbots are limited to queries and prompts, agentic AI has “agency,” with the ability to act autonomously and independently, adapt, complete complex tasks, make decisions and proactively achieve objectives.

Optiva’s agentic AI-powered BSS will enable communication service providers (CSPs) to achieve measurably improved outcomes by enhancing operational efficiency, cost savings, customer experience and business productivity. The agentic AI platform is already being used in digital BSS transformations by Optiva customers in the Middle East and the Americas.

According to Gartner, by 2028, 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI , up from just 1% in 2024. The quickly maturing technology can drive huge productivity gains and add trillions in economic value to the global economy. McKinsey cites customer operations (improving customer and agent experiences) and sales (boosting personalization, content creation, and productivity) as the top areas for driving GenAI revenue, with AI agents being the next frontier .

Optiva’s agentic AI-powered BSS and virtual AI agents, integrated with the Optiva BSS Platform and Optiva Charging Engine , enable intelligent process automation, hyper-personalized customer experiences and faster resolution times for CSPs. By leveraging Google’s Gemini models, these AI agents enhance natural language understanding, proactive customer engagement and intelligent automation, reducing OPEX and accelerating time to market. Gemini models also power real-time insights using BigQuery and Looker, helping CSPs optimize and create innovative offerings, improve usage and billing transparency and drive new revenue streams, ensuring they stay competitive in an evolving telecom landscape.

"Integrating agentic AI into Optiva's BSS solutions marks a pivotal step forward in the telecom industry. We are not simply developing AI agents to streamline operations and improve customer experiences — we are establishing the foundation for a future where these agents can work together seamlessly. This will create an intelligent, interconnected ecosystem that drives exponential value for telcos of the future," said Chrisaman Sood, AI Product Strategist at Optiva.

Key returns on investment (ROI) and benefits of Optiva's agentic AI BSS ecosystem include:

Enhanced Customer Experience: Customer care AI agent Amica can automate customer queries and cases, significantly improving resolution times and customer satisfaction. Comprehensive automation also streamlines processes from customer onboarding to support, delivering a superior customer experience.

Customer care AI agent Amica can automate customer queries and cases, significantly improving resolution times and customer satisfaction. Comprehensive automation also streamlines processes from customer onboarding to support, delivering a superior customer experience. Increased Operational Efficiency: Operations management AI agent Kairos proactively enhances operational efficiency, delivering a reduction in ticket resolution time and manual efforts. This enables operators to address critical issues faster and optimize resource allocation.

Operations management AI agent Kairos proactively enhances operational efficiency, delivering a reduction in ticket resolution time and manual efforts. This enables operators to address critical issues faster and optimize resource allocation. Hyper-Personalized Engagement: Sales AI agent Sophos empowers CSPs to engage customers with hyper-personalized offers and plans, improving sales efficiency and fostering customer loyalty.



Industry innovators interested in learning more about the benefits of Optiva agentic AI-powered BSS, powered by Google’s Gemini models, can schedule a meeting and demo with Optiva at MWC Barcelona, March 3-6, 2025, Hall 2, 2D20.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

For additional information, please contact:

Media: Misann Ellmaker, media@optiva.com