Djezzy and Qvantel Extend Partnership to Accelerate Digital Services Growth

HELSINKI, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qvantel, a global leader in digital BSS and monetization solutions, today announced that it has strengthened its partnership with leading Algerian telecoms operator Djezzy with the opening of a local managed services centre in Algeria. Djezzy is the fastest growing operator in Algeria and partners with Qvantel for BSS software and services to enable Djezzy to develop and monetize innovative services and provide the best customer service in the Algerian market.

Djezzy is a long-time partner of Qvantel and has been using their digital BSS for over 8 years to support all services for all customer types, including B2C and B2B. With the opening of a local managed services centre and the hiring of 70 BSS experts, Qvantel is providing day-to-day BSS operations and support to Djezzy. This ensures the Qvantel BSS delivers the agility and performance that gives Djezzy a strong competitive edge as they roll out new 5G services and open new revenue streams.

“Djezzy recently launched successfully 5G services as well as VoLTE, and we now have a much wider range of offers and services that we provide, ranging from cloud gaming to solutions for industry 4.0 to support for healthcare and telemedicine and many more. We worked with Qvantel to launch 5G, and it is important that we partner with the best people and systems that provide the platform for us to innovate and grow,” said Boumediene Senouci, CEO of Djezzy. “Qvantel’s digital BSS has provided the solution that has helped drive our growth where we now have over 17,9 M customers and are the fastest growing operator in Algeria. We’re now taking our partnership to the next level and Qvantel’s systems and people in Algeria will be central to our growth strategy and also help us lead the digital transformation of Algeria.”

“Investing in a managed services centre in Algeria was an easy decision for Qvantel to make,” said Varun Galande, VP, MEA and APAC, Qvantel. “There are huge opportunities in North Africa for operators to play leading roles in the digital economies that are transforming the region. Djezzy is a great example of a fast-growing and innovative operator who is going beyond providing connectivity and is becoming a trusted digital services company for consumers and business customers. We are proud to be part of the success of Djezzy and are excited about partnering with them in the next stage of their growth and transformation.”

About Qvantel

Qvantel, established in 1995, is a leading provider of digital BSS and monetization software for the telecommunications and digital services industry. Qvantel Flex Suite is an AI-driven BSS and monetization suite enabling operators to launch new offers rapidly using low/no-code configuration and automation. In 2025, Qvantel expanded its operations and portfolio with the acquisition of charging and BSS supplier Optiva. Qvantel supports 70+ operators in over 40 countries, powered by 1,200+ specialists across all global regions. www.qvantel.com

