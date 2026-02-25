Moldcell Selects Qvantel to Power Transformation

HELSINKI, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qvantel, a global leader in digital BSS and monetization solutions, today announced that Moldcell, the leading telecom operator in Moldova, has selected Qvantel to provide their Qvantel Flex Suite to drive the operator’s transformation strategy. Qvantel Flex Suite is a full AI-driven BSS and monetization suite that will provide the foundation for Moldcell to expand its portfolio of mobile, fixed, content and digital services. The initiative supports Moldcell’s ambition to deliver digitally human experiences and respond more effectively to evolving customer needs, across both consumer and business segments.

“At Moldcell, everything we build starts with the customer. Our ambition is to make everyday life simpler, more connected and more human, by combining digital innovation with real understanding of people’s needs,” said Carolina Bugaian, CEO of Moldcell. “To deliver truly digitally human experiences and remain agile in how we design and launch services, we need a modern, intelligent foundation. The use of AI in a practical and responsible way is essential, and this transformation would not be possible without replacing legacy systems. Qvantel Flex Suite gives us the flexibility and intelligence we need to innovate faster, respond better to our customers and continue making technology work for people.”

Qvantel will enable Moldcell to accelerate the growth of their business by providing:

A single AI-driven, BSS and monetization suite that supports all services - mobile, fibre, content and digital services.

A single suite that supports all B2C and B2B customers.

Increased levels of agility – the no/low code configuration over coding approach of Qvantel Flex enables much faster development and increased levels of market responsiveness.

Advanced catalog, charging and revenue management functions that are built to monetize anything and everything that will enable Moldcell to monetize any service and develop new business models to stay ahead in a changing market.

Library of out of the box use cases that ensures Moldcell can deliver the best customer experience possible at every stage of a customer journey at all touchpoints.



This transformation will involve replacing legacy systems with modern, open, automated systems that support Open Digital Architecture. As part of this replacement Qvantel’s managed services team will consolidate existing legacy systems to a single Qvantel Flex Suite and migrate Moldcell’s customers to the new system.

“In order for telecoms operators to grow, they need to become convergent operators who provide a range of telecoms and digital services to consumers and business customers, and we are delighted to be able to provide the platform that will drive this growth for Moldcell,” said Tero Kivisaari, President of Qvantel. “By providing a full end-to-end BSS and monetization suite to Moldcell we are providing the foundation on which they will transform and grow their business. Innovative operators, like Moldcell, want a BSS and monetization partner who can provide a long-term partnership and will be a central part of their growth. We are excited to partner with Moldcell and look forward to working with them to evolve the telecoms and digital services market in Moldova”.

About Qvantel

Qvantel, established in 1995, is a leading provider of digital BSS and monetization software for the telecommunications and digital services industry. Qvantel Flex Suite is an AI-driven BSS and monetization suite enabling operators to launch new offers rapidly using low/no-code configuration and automation. In 2025, Qvantel expanded its operations and portfolio with the acquisition of charging and BSS supplier Optiva. Qvantel supports 70+ operators in over 40 countries, powered by 1,200+ specialists across all global regions. www.qvantel.com

