Epilepsy Surgery Market Size to Hit USD 2.00 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.87% - SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epilepsy Surgery Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Epilepsy Surgery Market size was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.00 billion by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.87% from 2024 to 2032. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced surgical procedures to manage drug-resistant epilepsy and the rising incidence of epilepsy globally.

Market Drivers & Opportunities

Increasing Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Patients: Around 40% of epilepsy patients are medically resistant, thus requiring surgical intervention.

Improved outcomes with new technologies: Robot-assisted surgery (ROSA), Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT), and Responsive Neurostimulation (RNS)

Rise in Awareness and Early Detection: More efforts from Epilepsy Foundation, ILAE, and NAEC are increasing the chance of early diagnosis and treatment availability.

Expanding Investments in Emerging Economies — Significant Growth in Asia-Pacific and Latin America with Continuing Development in Epilepsy Surgery Infrastructure





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Stryker - Neurovascular Products, Neuro Navigation Systems

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Mazor Robotics, Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems

Auris Health Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.) - Auris Surgical Robotics System

Intuitive Surgical - da Vinci Surgical System

Medtronic Plc (Mazor Robotics) - Mazor X Stealth, Responsive Neurostimulation (RNS)

Cephalon Inc. - Acthar Gel

CMR Surgical - Versius Surgical Robot

Natus Medical Incorporated - EEG Monitoring Systems, Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Systems

Livanova Plc - Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Therapy

Monteris Medical - NeuroBlate System

Epilepsy Surgery Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.20 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.00 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.87% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The rising prevalence of drug-resistant epilepsy and advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Segmentation Insights

By Procedure Type, in 2023, the Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT) segment led the Epilepsy Surgery Market, accounting for 48.9% of the market share.

This dominance is due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures that provide faster recovery times and lower risks compared to traditional surgery. LITT is particularly effective in treating focal epilepsy by using laser technology to destroy brain tissue responsible for seizures. While the LITT segment continues to grow, the Resective Surgery segment is expanding at the fastest pace. This is an increasingly popular procedure in which part of the brain tissue that triggers the seizures is removed, mainly due to better outcomes of surgery in complex cases.

By End-User, Hospitals & Clinics represented the largest share of the Epilepsy Surgery Market in 2023, holding a substantial 65.9% market share.

Hospitals are the largest providers of epilepsy surgery because they can provide a full range of care, including diagnostic imaging, pre-surgical evaluation, and post-surgical monitoring. They also have the infrastructure to perform complex surgeries with high success rates. However, the Specialty Centers segment is growing the fastest, as more specialized facilities are offering epilepsy treatments and consultations. These centers offer personalized care and focus on advanced surgical treatments, making them an attractive option for patients seeking alternatives to traditional hospital settings.

Key Market Segments

By Procedure Type

Resective Surgery

Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy (LITT)

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Centers

North America was the largest regional market for epilepsy surgery in 2023, accounting for a significant share of the global market.

This is largely due to the region's better healthcare infrastructure, high medical research rates, and growing awareness and diagnosis of epilepsy. The United States has well-established networks of specialized centers and hospitals that have state-of-the-art surgical treatment facilities for epilepsy, which adds to its leadership in the market. In addition, rising insurance coverage for the procedures of epilepsy surgery and beneficial reimbursement policies are also contributing to the growth of the market in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for epilepsy surgery. The speedy growth of healthcare systems in this region, increased investment in health services, and growing disease burdens in developing countries like China and India explain this growth. As more advanced medical technology and treatment becomes available to people, the demand for epilepsy surgeries is expected to grow rapidly in this region. The increasing epilepsy awareness and tendency to seek out specialized care has fueled the expansion of advanced surgical treatments in the Asia-Pacific.





