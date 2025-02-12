Medical Collagen Market Size to Hit USD 5213.32 Million by 2032 - SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Collagen Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to Research by SNS Insider, the Medical Collagen Market size was valued at USD 2,981.59 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5,213.32 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing application of collagen in medical fields such as wound care, bone grafts, and orthopedic treatments, as well as the rising awareness of the benefits of collagen-based products in healthcare.

Market Dynamics

Drivers : Advancements in Healing, Cosmetics, and Regenerative Medicine

: Advancements in Healing, Cosmetics, and Regenerative Medicine Restraints : Cost, Allergic Reactions, and Alternatives

: Cost, Allergic Reactions, and Alternatives Opportunities: Growth in Aesthetic, Sustainable, and Biomedical Applications





Medical Collagen Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2981.59 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 5213.32 million CAGR CAGR of 6.45% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing use of collagen in wound care, bone grafting, and cosmetic procedures, along with innovations in collagen formulation and delivery methods.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the Gelatine segment led the medical collagen market in 2023, capturing a dominant share of 59.42%.

This is mainly because gelatine is widely used in the manufacturing of medical devices, wound dressings, and other healthcare products. Gelatine is appreciated for its biocompatibility, ease of processing, and ability to support tissue regeneration. The other side, the Hydrolyzed Collagen segment is the market's fastest-growing side, driven by its high use in supplements and also as a component in wound healing and bone regeneration therapies.

By Source, Bovine collagen was the leading source in 2023, accounting for 67.51% of the global medical collagen market share.

This collagen type remains the most widely used, particularly due to its abundant availability and effectiveness in wound healing, bone grafts, and cosmetic surgery. Additionally, bovine collagen continues to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period, driven by its continued research and development in various medical applications. The growing preference for bovine collagen is linked to its excellent compatibility with human tissues, making it a preferred choice in many medical and cosmetic applications.

By Application, Wound care was the dominant application in the medical collagen market in 2023, accounting for 32.47% of the market share.

With its ability to speed up the healing of wounds and tissue regeneration, collagen has become a vital part of contemporary medical practices, especially in burn treatment, diabetic ulcers, and recovery after surgery. However, bone grafts account for the largest growing segment of 7.27% during the forecast period 2024 to 2032. Its demand is increasingly rising due to the effective regeneration of bones required for orthopedic surgeries and spinal procedures to stimulate healing processes as well as for bone development through collagen-based materials.

Key Medical Collagen Market Segments

By Product

Gelatine

Hydrolysed Collagen

Native Collagen

By Source

Bovine

Porcine

By Application

Wound Care

Bone Grafts

Tissue Scaffolds

Cartilage Repair

Haemostats

Diagnostics

Vascular Grafts

North America dominated the medical collagen market in 2023, capturing 40.21% of the global market share.

This is mainly due to the fact that the region has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, where the demand for collagen-based products has been high, particularly in wound care. Also, with the region witnessing a growing acceptance of collagen in surgical procedures and orthopedics, it enjoys a well-established market for medical collagen through the leading manufacturers along with robust research and development initiatives. The Asia Pacific region has been the fastest-growing segment in the medical collagen market. Rising health investments, especially by elderly populations, and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes and osteoporosis have led to a greater demand for medical collagen in the region.





