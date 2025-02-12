Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market to Hit USD 32.12 billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) M arket , valued at USD 18.54 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to USD 32.12 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2024 to 2032.”

Regulatory (and compliance) statistics continued to shape the industry in 2023, and industry-specific penetration increased as demand grew across many domains. Technology improvements led to a substantial increase in shipment and production volumes in 2023. Analysis of supply chain and raw materials also identified important challenges and opportunities to meet increased demand for ASIC components.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 18.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 32.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.3% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers • Growing Demand for High-Performance Computing and AI Applications Drives the Application Specific Integrated Circuit Market

• Increasing Use of Application Specific Integrated Circuits in Telecommunications and 5G Networks Boosts Market Growth.

Key Market Segmentation

By Type, Semi-Custom ASIC dominating and Full Custom ASIC fastest growing

The Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market is dominated by the Semi-Custom ASIC segment, which accounted for 49% of the revenue in 2023. These chips provide a balance between customization and cost-efficiency, ideal for industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications and automotive. To tap the semi-custom market through the AI/gaming and data center solutions it can improve performance but improve power consumption.

The Full Custom ASIC segment is experiencing a 7.44% CAGR, as the need for highly customized solutions, delivering superior performance continues to increase. Full custom application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) tailored to particular, usually high-volume applications that have a long product run— are ideal for automotive, aerospace and healthcare segments, with AI and autonomous systems being the innovation leaders driven by TSMC's 5nm process technology.

By Application, Consumer Electronics dominating and Industrial fastest growing

In 2023, the Consumer Electronics segment dominated the Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market, holding a 37% revenue share. Driven by the need for more powerful, energy-efficient, compact chips that enable tailored performance for functions such as multimedia processing and biometric authentication for devices like smartphones, wearables, and gaming consoles. Apple’s A-series chips, for instance, are optimized for tasks including graphics processing and machine learning.

The Industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.51%, driven by automation, robotics, and IoT in the areas of manufacturing, energy, and logistics. An example of this trend are Texas Instruments’ low-power ASICs used in industrial automation systems with improved processing and energy efficiency.

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market - Key Segments

By Product

Full Custom ASIC Semi-Custom ASIC Cell-Based

Array Based

Programmable ASIC

By Application

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific Dominates, North America Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market, capturing around 36% of the market share. This dominance is largely due to large semiconductor manufacturers, like TSMC, Samsung and MediaTek, with TSMC in Taiwan providing power for industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications.

North America is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 7.87%, due to the increasing demand for ASICs in emerging applications such as better performance computing, AI, data centers, and automotive applications, especially in the US. NVIDIA's acquisition of Mellanox Technologies enhances its foothold in AI and data centers, while government moves, including the CHIPS Act, are strengthening semiconductor-manufacturing capability, driving growth for the area.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Broadcom Inc . (BCM2711, BCM2837)

. (BCM2711, BCM2837) STMicroelectronics (STi7100, STM32F4 Series)

(STi7100, STM32F4 Series) Faraday Technology Corporation (FA6280, FA5100)

(FA6280, FA5100) FUJITSU (MB86S27, MB91F467)

(MB86S27, MB91F467) Infineon Technologies AG (TLE9879, AURIX TC3xx)

(TLE9879, AURIX TC3xx) Comport Data (CD-DSP100, CD-AI200)

(CD-DSP100, CD-AI200) Intel Corporation (Stratix 10, Agilex FPGA)

(Stratix 10, Agilex FPGA) ASIX Electronics (AX88179, AX88796C)

(AX88179, AX88796C) OmniVision Technologies, Inc . (OV4689, OV8856)

. (OV4689, OV8856) Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (NCP81239, NCL30086)

(NCP81239, NCL30086) Seiko Epson Corporation (S1C31D50, S1C17702)

(S1C31D50, S1C17702) DWIN Technology (DGUS II, T5L ASIC)

(DGUS II, T5L ASIC) Socionext America Inc. (SC1810, SC2000)

(SC1810, SC2000) Tekmos Inc . (TK68HC000, TK80C51)

. (TK68HC000, TK80C51) Analog Devices, Inc . (ADSP-BF609, ADXL372)

. (ADSP-BF609, ADXL372) NXP Semiconductors (i.MX 8M, S32G2)

(i.MX 8M, S32G2) Microsemi Corporation (SmartFusion2, PolarFire FPGA).

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Regulatory and Compliance Statistics (2023)

5.2 Industry-Specific Penetration

5.3 Production and Shipment Volumes (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain and Raw Material Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market, by Product

8. Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

