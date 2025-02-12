Conversational AI in Healthcare Market to Hit USD 80.50 Billion by 2032, Growing at 25.02% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversational AI in Healthcare Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Conversational AI in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 10.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 80.50 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.02% from 2024 to 2032.”

The Conversational AI in Healthcare Market is witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots in medical services. The rapid digitalization of healthcare, coupled with rising demand for AI-driven patient engagement solutions, is propelling market expansion. Governments worldwide are introducing policies to integrate AI in healthcare, enhancing efficiency in patient care and reducing administrative burdens.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Conversational AI in Healthcare Market Report Scope

Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of Type, Natural Language Processing (NLP) accounted for the largest revenue share at 46% in 2023.

NLP enables healthcare chatbots and virtual assistants to understand and respond to patient queries with high accuracy, streamlining processes such as medical documentation, patient triaging, and symptom checking. Healthcare providers are looking for NLP-driven AI tools to enhance clinical workflows and minimize physician burnout, fuelling the demand.

Based on Application, Medical Record Mining was the largest revenue-generating application, accounting for 35% share in 2023.

AI-driven technology in Electronic Health Records (EHRs) is now enabling automated data extraction, clinical decision support, and predictive analytics. Many assist health care professionals to identify trends, diagnose diseases, and personalize treatment plans and other health-related processes. As businesses continue to shift towards adopting the Digital health records, one of the major growth factors for the Conversational AI in Healthcare Market will continue to be the mining of the medical records.

Conversational AI in Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Type

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning (ML)

Others

By Application

Medical Record Mining

Medical Imaging Analysis

Medicine Development

Emergency Assistance

Others

Regional Analysis

The North American dominated the market with a global revenue share 34% in 2023.

The region's strong presence in AI research, coupled with significant investments in digital health, has fueled market expansion. Policies such as the 21st Century Cures Act are being introduced by governments in the U.S. to promote interoperability and data sharing in healthcare powered by AI. Moreover, major technology corporations like Google, Microsoft, and IBM are also in partnership with health institutions for artificial intelligence-based patient engagement systems. more than 85% of healthcare providers in the U.S. have incorporated AI-driven tools in their system to improve the patient experience and streamline administrative tasks, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest growth due to the expansion of government support and technological advancement in healthcare AI. China's National AI Development Plan highlights AI-enabled medical technologies, and India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is accelerating AI-based telemedicine and diagnostics. The National Health Commission of China reported that AI-powered virtual assistants handled over 100 million patient consultations in 2023, reducing hospital workload and improving accessibility to healthcare services.

Recent Developments

In June 2024 Oracle ORCL announced clinical digital assistants for U.S. ambulatory clinics that utilize generative AI and clinical intelligence to help enterprise-wide streamline workflows and ease the administrative burden on healthcare providers.

Microsoft announced new Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare innovations that improve care experiences, enhance collaboration and empower healthcare workers and optimize clinical and operational insights on October 10, 2024.





