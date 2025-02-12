Lotto.Com Customer Wins $5M Jackpot, Marking Record Win for the Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating the largest win in the platform's history. Arkansas resident Kevin S. won $5.123 Million. In addition to being the largest jackpot on Lotto.com , it was also the largest jackpot in the history of the Arkansas Lotto game. Kevin realized that his life had changed when the platform notified him about his winnings.

Kevin began using Lotto.com for his lottery tickets three weeks ago. After using the platform's Quick Pick feature to select his numbers, he hit it big in the February 1, 2025 Arkansas Lotto drawing. Kevin hadn't checked the results of the drawing and only learned of the win when Lotto.com reached out to him. Kevin quickly visited his local Player's Cafe to claim his ticket, saying simply, "It's surreal right now."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate this record-breaking win! Seeing a player win over $5 Million on our platform is an incredible milestone for Lotto.com," said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. "This big winner hails from a rural part of Arkansas, and we are proud to have been able to provide him with convenient access to this jackpot!”

As with all tickets ordered on the Lotto.com platform, Arkansas Lotto tickets contribute incremental funds to meaningful Arkansas state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services.

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand into more states in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 2.8 Million customers, and has created 8 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 Million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

