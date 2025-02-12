Surfshark releases annual company report for 2024

Surfshark Annual Wrap-up 2024 highlights another year of Surfshark’s growth and impact. In 2024, Surfshark increased product offerings, social responsibility efforts, and global outreach.

“At Surfshark, we’re dedicated to building the most beloved security products people can rely on. Our mission is to deliver a service that earns trust and provides genuine value. We’ve recognized that our strength lies in creating a seamless user experience and outstanding service — which every team member contributes to. Especially in uncertain times, we aim to offer stability through convenient, accessible multi-product solutions that simplify online security and remove the worry of staying protected,” says Vytautas Kaziukonis, CEO at Surfshark.

“In 2024, we landed among the top 50 in the Financial Times 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies list. This achievement is not just about rapid growth but also about maintaining balanced, long-term, and stable development," adds V.Kaziukonis.



Technical Advancements in 2024

In 2024, Surfshark focused on enhancing the quality of its services to better meet the needs of users. The technical team introduced several new features to ensure stronger privacy and security for everyone. One of the standout innovations was Alternative Number, a unique feature designed to protect users’ phone numbers online. Additionally, Surfshark expanded support for Apple TV, enabling seamless privacy protection across more devices. To further empower users, Surfshark introduced a free Data Leak Checker , allowing individuals to assess the safety of their personal information at no cost.

Incogni’s Milestones and Expansion

Incogni, Surfshark’s data removal product, had a remarkable year. In 2024, Surfshark acquired Ironwall to expand its offerings for individuals concerned about data protection. Ironwall specializes in online privacy protection for public servants and businesses, with a focus on judges, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, and financial institutions. Additionally, Incogni underwent a rebranding, giving it a fresh new look while staying true to its mission of protecting digital privacy in a clear and effective manner.

Research Initiatives and Cybersecurity Awareness

Surfshark’s research team had a productive year, rolling out impactful studies and initiatives aimed at raising awareness about cybersecurity. One major launch was the Smart Homes Privacy Checker, a tool that allows users to assess the privacy risks associated with their smart home devices.

Surfshark also continued to track and report on the state of global internet freedom with the Internet Shutdown Tracker. Additionally, the Global Data Breach Statistics report provided insights into the increasing number of data breaches worldwide, helping promote better online safety practices.

Commitment to Social Responsibility

Surfshark’s dedication to corporate social responsibility remained strong in 2024. The company deepened its partnerships with trusted NGOs and nonprofits, such as the Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI) and Open Rights Group (ORG), to advance digital rights and internet freedom.

A major highlight was the launch of Surfshark’s first-ever Impact Report , showcasing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts. This included the use of renewable energy, carbon emission mapping, and contributions to causes such as aid for Ukraine and marine conservation efforts.

Additionally, Surfshark continued its Emergency VPN initiative, providing free VPN access to over 300 journalists, NGO workers, and activists facing internet censorship and surveillance.

Read the full report here: surfshark.com/media/Surfshark_Annual_Wrap-Up_2024.pdf





NOTES TO EDITORS

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company focused on developing humanized privacy and security solutions. The Surfshark One suite includes one of the very few VPNs audited by independent security experts, an officially certified antivirus, a private search tool, and a data leak alert system. Surfshark is recognized as the Tech Advisor’s Editor’s Choice for 2024. For a closer look at Surfshark in 2024, check our annual wrap-up. For more research projects, visit our research hub at: surfshark.com/research

