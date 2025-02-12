Biosensors Market Size to Surpass USD 56.54 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Biosensors Market Size was valued at USD 27.84 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 56.54 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The improving wafer production and upcoming chip design trends along with high fab capacity utilization and positive supply chain metrics, leads to an overall market growth in biosensors Market. There is many key industry metrics that affect market dynamics from wafer production volumes by region, historic & future chip design trends, fab capacity utilization, and supply chain performance are crucial in shaping market dynamics.

Get a Sample Report of Biosensors Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1312

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc . (Droplet Digital PCR System, Bio-Plex Multiplex Immunoassays)

. (Droplet Digital PCR System, Bio-Plex Multiplex Immunoassays) Medtronic (Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, Enlite Sensor)

(Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, Enlite Sensor) Miltenyi Biotec (MACSQuant Analyzer, CliniMACS Prodigy)

(MACSQuant Analyzer, CliniMACS Prodigy) Intricon Corporation (Micro-Medical Sensors, Integrated BioMonitors)

(Micro-Medical Sensors, Integrated BioMonitors) Abbott Laboratories (FreeStyle Libre, i-STAT System)

(FreeStyle Libre, i-STAT System) Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (BioMatrix Alpha, BioMatrix NeoFlex)

(BioMatrix Alpha, BioMatrix NeoFlex) Pinnacle Technologies Inc (FlexiForce Sensors, Capacitive Pressure Sensors)

(FlexiForce Sensors, Capacitive Pressure Sensors) Ercon, Inc . (Conductive Inks, Thick Film Biosensor Materials)

. (Conductive Inks, Thick Film Biosensor Materials) DuPont Biosensor Materials (Kapton Polyimide Films, Intexar Smart Sensors)

(Kapton Polyimide Films, Intexar Smart Sensors) Johnson & Johnson (OneTouch Verio Reflect, Thermocare Smart Temperature Sensor)

(OneTouch Verio Reflect, Thermocare Smart Temperature Sensor) Koninklijke Philips N.V . (IntelliVue Guardian Solution, Lumify Handheld Ultrasound)

. (IntelliVue Guardian Solution, Lumify Handheld Ultrasound) LifeScan, Inc . (OneTouch Ultra, OneTouch Verio IQ)

. (OneTouch Ultra, OneTouch Verio IQ) QTL Biodetection LLC (Rapid Pathogen Detection Kits, Handheld Bio-Sensors)

(Rapid Pathogen Detection Kits, Handheld Bio-Sensors) Molecular Devices Corp. (SpectraMax iD3 Microplate Reader, FLIPR Penta High-Throughput Cellular Screening System)

(SpectraMax iD3 Microplate Reader, FLIPR Penta High-Throughput Cellular Screening System) Nova Biomedical (StatStrip Glucose Meter, Lactate Plus Analyzer)

(StatStrip Glucose Meter, Lactate Plus Analyzer) Molex LLC (Temp-Flex Micro-Coaxial Cables, Premo-Flex Cable Jumpers)

(Temp-Flex Micro-Coaxial Cables, Premo-Flex Cable Jumpers) TDK Corp . (Micronas Hall Sensors, TMR Angle Sensors)

. (Micronas Hall Sensors, TMR Angle Sensors) Zimmer & Peacock AS (Screen-Printed Electrodes, Glucose Sensors)

(Screen-Printed Electrodes, Glucose Sensors) Siemens Healthcare (ADVIA Centaur XP Immunoassay System, RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas System).

Biosensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 27.84 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 56.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.2% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Wearable Biosensors, Non-Wearable Biosensors)

• By Type (Sensor Patch, Embedded Device)

• By Technology (Piezoelectric Biosensors, Thermal Biosensors, Electrochemical Biosensors, Optical Biosensors, Nanomechanical Biosensors)

• By Application (Medical Testing, Industrial Process, Agricultural Testing, Home Diagnostics, Research Labs, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages, Biodefense) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Real-Time Monitoring Solutions Drives the Growth of the Biosensors Market.



• Technological Advancements in Biosensor Materials and Integration with Digital Health Platforms Drive Market Expansion.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Biosensors Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1312

Biosensors Market - Key Segmentation

By Product, Non-Wearable Biosensors Dominating and Wearable Biosensors Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Non-Wearable Biosensors segment dominated the market with a 64.00% revenue share, to their wider application across medical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and food safety. Glucose meters, pregnancy tests, diagnostic kits, etc. are examples of these devices that offers high accuracy, ease of use, etc are vital in healthcare. The market has evolved behind companies like Abbott Laboratories and their Freestyle Libre glucose monitor system.

The Wearable Biosensors segment is witnessing the highest CAGR of 8.89%, due to the increasing demand for real-time health monitoring through smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other medical devices that track heart rate, oxygen, and glucose levels

By Type, Embedded Device segment Dominating and Sensor Patch Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Embedded Device segment led the biosensors market, driven by to its wide usage in medical diagnostics, industrial applications, and wearables for health monitoring. When incorporated into healthcare and consumer electronics, these devices can facilitate real-time data collection and advanced analytics, which makes them indispensable to present-day health care.

The Sensor Patch segment is the fastest-growing over 2024-2032, fueled by to its non-invasiveness, ease of usage, and increasing acceptance to continuous health monitoring. Growth of wearables and personalized medicine is spurring demand for sensor patches tracking glucose, heart rate and hydration.

By Technology, Electrochemical Biosensors Dominating and Optical Biosensors Fastest Growing

In 2023, Electrochemical Biosensors led the market due to their fast response times, low cost, and versatility in applications such as medical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and food safety. The rapid and accurate detection ability makes them the first choice for glucose monitoring and infectious disease testing.

Optical Biosensors are the fastest-growing segment over 2024-2032, driven by advances in nanotechnology and a growing preference for real-time, label-free detection in the biomedical work and drug discovery. These features provide better sensitivity and bimolecular interaction analysis capabilities, which is propelling adoption in various industries.

By Application, Medical Testing Application Dominating and Agricultural Testing Application Fastest Growing

In 2023, the Medical Testing Application segment led the biosensors market with a 42.00% revenue share, driven to the growing demand for rapid, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic tests. The purpose of biosensors is for biomarker, chronic disease management (diabetes), and early disease detection. The Freestyle Libre 3 CGM system from Abbott Laboratories has revolutionized diabetes care with real time glucose monitoring.

The Agricultural Testing Application segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 10.75%, due to rising demand for sustainable farming and food safety. Enterprises such as Agilent Technologies are developing biosensor technologies for efficient monitoring of soil conditions, screening crop health, and detecting contaminants.

Purchase Single User PDF of Biosensors Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1312

Regional Analysis of the Biosensors Market North America Dominating and Middle East Africa Fastest Growing

In 2023, North America led the biosensors market, capturing approximately 43% of the revenue share. This dominance stems from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high demand for diagnostics and innovative technological advancements. In United States is at the forefront of industry with a strong medical device sector and widespread adoption of biosensor technologies in numerous application domains. Moreover, heavy investments in R&D and FDA approvals help in the rollout of new products.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 10.34 %, due to healthcare enhancements, the growing occurrences of chronic disorders, and the investments from governments. The emphasis on the modernization of healthcare and technology integration under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative is a key growth driver in the region.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Biosensors Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Biosensors Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Biosensors Market Segmentation, by Technology

10. Biosensors Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Biosensors Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/biosensors-market-1312

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.