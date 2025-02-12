Basis Technologies Releases Unified Media Automation Platform for Brands

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.com), the industry’s leading advertising automation platform, today released Unify, a modular software solution that empowers advertisers to have complete control over their media data and operations, with the flexibility to utilize an agency, an in-house team, or Basis for consulting and activation. Brands gain visibility into their media investment, safeguarding their historical insights and ensuring seamless continuity if there are agency or team transitions. Brands’ agency partners can focus on activating campaigns, optimizing performance, and building stronger client relationships -- without losing their strategic role.

As media technology evolves, advertisers demand greater transparency into costs, performance, and data ownership. Without it, brands may lose visibility into their campaigns—especially when working with multiple agencies, where valuable historical data often remains inaccessible. This lack of control limits real-time optimization and long-term strategic insights. Yet, fully in-housing media operations can be daunting due to staffing and technology challenges. Unify solves this by giving brands full ownership of their media data within a platform that agencies can seamlessly use to manage and optimize campaigns.

“Basis Technologies has been a trusted partner for RE/MAX for numerous years. Its technology platform lifts the quality of our insights, increases accountability of our media agencies and drives cohesive collaboration with all our partners,” said Abby Lee, EVP of marketing, RE/MAX. “Knowing where our target customers are, and having insights into how campaigns have performed, is crucial. Basis helps us understand the customer journey so that we can empower partners to plan media effectively, activate with speed and scale, and optimize with precision.”

Basis Technologies provides advertising software with an integrated suite of modular applications for planning, operations, and more across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels.

Unify by Basis gives brands complete control, transparency, and strategic agility over their media operations. Brands can maintain historical data and continuity, and leverage expert consulting from Basis to drive efficiency and maximize ROI. Benefits for brands include:

Data Ownership and Continuity: Campaign insights, including historical data, remain accessible and transferable, even during agency transitions.

Campaign insights, including historical data, remain accessible and transferable, even during agency transitions. Full Transparency: Real-time visibility into campaign performance, financial reporting, and media insights shows where every dollar is spent, enabling data-driven decisions and accountability.

Real-time visibility into campaign performance, financial reporting, and media insights shows where every dollar is spent, enabling data-driven decisions and accountability. Flexibility: The ability to work with any agency while retaining control of media operations ensures seamless collaboration without losing oversight.

The ability to work with any agency while retaining control of media operations ensures seamless collaboration without losing oversight. Empowerment: Basis’ advanced consulting and activation services can complement in-house teams or agency partners.

Basis’ advanced consulting and activation services can complement in-house teams or agency partners. Efficiency: Basis platform’s streamlined media operations workflows, integrated data, and simplified processes frees resources and reduces the burden on internal teams.



“Ownership is critical for brands to future-proof their media investment. Unify by Basis fills a critical market gap by empowering brands with data ownership, security, and operational flexibility,” said Grace Briscoe, EVP of client development, Basis Technologies. “Unify meets brands where they are with total operations flexibility – integrating seamlessly whether a brand is in-housing some or all of their digital media, working with an agency, or utilizing a combination of these practices.”

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is solving the advertising industry’s biggest problems with the most comprehensive advertising automation platform. As a unified command center for agencies and brands, Basis delivers an integrated suite of modular applications, each specializing in unique areas such as planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. By closing system gaps, automating workflows, and streamlining data management, Basis empowers leaders to increase efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.com

917-573-4157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8318211f-50ee-44b1-b166-0cb7c5bd6dbb

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96787ebb-e969-4252-a531-5670c1c62bf4