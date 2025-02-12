The Goddard School’s Allison and David McMurtry Honored as Franchisees of the Year by the International Franchise Association

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allison and David McMurtry, owners of The Goddard School of Denver (Highlands), CO, have been named 2024 Franchisees of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA). The McMurtrys were nominated by Goddard Systems, the manager of The Goddard School franchise system, and honored at the 65th IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas.

The Franchisee of the Year awards recognize leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance and promote the franchise business model. Individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

“We are deeply appreciative to have been nominated by Goddard Systems and recognized by the IFA as Franchisees of the Year,” said Allison McMurtry. “Goddard’s mission is to make the world a better place through early childhood education, and our entire team takes that mission to heart each and every day as we strive to provide the most nurturing and enriching environment for the children we care for and educate.”

The Goddard School of Denver (Highlands) is one of more than 640 locations in The Goddard School franchise system, the nation’s leading provider of premium early childhood education. Since opening in 2017, the school, under the McMurtrys’ leadership, has consistently delivered exceptional results across a variety of metrics, including business and operational performance, teacher retention, parent satisfaction and health and safety.

The McMurtrys have also eagerly adopted new programs offered by Goddard Systems, including Wonder of Learning™, Goddard’s exclusive inquiry-based education program. Wonder of Learning features a cutting-edge curriculum developed by a diversely skilled group of educators, researchers, physicians and early childhood experts, as well as built-in assessment of academic and social-emotional progress, family communication via a proprietary app and resources, training and support for faculty.

“With their steadfast commitment to providing the highest quality early childhood education and supporting their team, community and the Goddard system, the McMurtrys are tremendous ambassadors for our brand and deserving recipients of the IFA’s Franchisee of the Year Award,” said Dennis R. Maple, chairman and CEO of Goddard Systems and IFA board member. “On behalf of the entire Goddard system, I thank Allison and David for their dedication to developing and inspiring the next generation and congratulate them on earning this mark of distinction from the IFA.”

As an additional acknowledgment of their achievements and leadership, the McMurtrys were identified by franchise research firm Franchise Business Review as 2023 Franchise Rock Stars. They were also recognized as 2024 Goddard School Circle of Excellence members. This prestigious accolade honors the top-performing Goddard Schools that elevate the Goddard brand, reputation and business performance through outstanding achievements in education and operational delivery.

Furthermore, the McMurtrys received the Humanitarian Award at The Goddard School’s 2023 Franchisee Convention in recognition of their unwavering commitment to their school and broader Denver community. Their school participates in an annual book drive with Reach Out and Read, an organization dedicated to nurturing relationships through shared reading. To date, the school has donated more than 6,500 books through this initiative.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#63 in the 2024 Top 400). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 640 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning™, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.