Food Contact Paper Market to Reach USD 119.12 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Sustainable and Safe Packaging Solutions | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Food Contact Paper Market was valued at USD 78.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 119.12 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2024 to 2032.”

Market expansion is primarily driven by rising consumer awareness regarding food safety, stringent government regulations, and the increasing preference for biodegradable and compostable materials. The demand for grease-resistant, heat-sealable, and high-barrier paper solutions is also accelerating market growth. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on innovations in food-grade coatings and recyclable paper products to align with global sustainability initiatives.





Key Players:

Mondi Plc (greaseproof paper, baking paper)

UPM Global (specialty papers for food packaging, flexible packaging)

KRPA PAPER (wrapping papers, greaseproof papers)

SCG Packaging PCL (coated food-grade papers, biodegradable packaging)

Seaman Paper Company (lightweight packaging papers, food wraps)

BPM Inc (waxed paper, parchment paper)

Twin Rivers Paper Company (natural kraft paper, specialty food packaging paper)

WestRock Company (coated paperboard, corrugated packaging)

Asian Pulp & Paper Company (grease-resistant paper, biodegradable food wraps)

Nordic Paper (greaseproof paper, parchment paper)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (food wraps, kraft papers)

International Paper Company (recyclable food service papers, containerboard)

Smurfit Kappa Group (sustainable food-grade packaging, kraft paper)

Stora Enso (renewable packaging papers, barrier-coated papers)

DS Smith Plc (recyclable paper packaging for food products)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö (parchment paper, food wraps)

Oji Holdings Corporation (waxed paper, greaseproof paper)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (packaging boards, food-grade paper)

Sappi Limited (coated paper for food packaging, flexible paper solutions)

BillerudKorsnäs (sustainable food packaging papers, barrier papers)

Food Contact Paper Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 78.85 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 119.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.69% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Kraft Paper, Greaseproof Paper, Glassine Paper, Parchment Paper, Others)

• By Application (Fresh Produce, Dry Groceries, Bakery Products, Liquid Food and Drinks, Takeaway and Vending Foods, Others) Key Drivers • The food contact paper market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing demand for sustainable, biodegradable packaging solutions, supported by regulatory mandates and advancements in barrier technologies.

By Type, the kraft paper segment held the largest market share of around 32% in 2023

It is owing to the property of high versatility and strength. Due to its strong properties, it is broadly used in a variety of food packaging operations such as wraps, bags, and cartons. The demand for sustainable packaging is on the rise nowadays which is why kraft paper boxes are extremely popular in the eyes of many consumers due to their eco-friendly and recyclable properties. Adding to its dominance is that it is widely adopted in various industries like food service, retail, and grocery.

By Application, the fresh produce segment held the largest market share of around 36% in 2023

It is owing to the rising adoption of sustainable packaging among consumers. As environmental consciousness is on the rise, consumers and retailers are preferring biodegradable and recyclable packaging for fruits, vegetables, and other semi-perishable items. Food contact paper has good permeability and protection, which can maintain the freshness and quality of fruits and vegetables and reduce environmental pollution.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of around 42% in 2023

This is due to rapid industrialization, expanding food and beverage sectors, and growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging. The region’s strong presence in food processing industries, particularly in China, India, and Japan, has driven the need for eco-friendly and food-safe packaging solutions. Government initiatives promoting sustainability and the reduction of plastic usage have further accelerated the adoption of recyclable and biodegradable food contact paper. Additionally, the increasing penetration of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and the rising trend of online food delivery services have boosted demand for high-performance packaging solutions.

Recent Highlights

In 2024, Ahlstrom launched a new range of PFAS-free grease-resistant food contact papers, catering to the growing demand for sustainable and regulatory-compliant packaging solutions.

In 2024, Mondi announced the expansion of its food-safe packaging portfolio, introducing recyclable and compostable paper wraps for bakery and confectionery products, reinforcing its commitment to circular economy initiatives.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Food Contact Paper Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Food Contact Paper Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion





